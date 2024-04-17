The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The flowers are blooming, the birds are chirping, the sun is out and that means springtime is finally here.

It looks like Punxsutawney Phil was right this year, spring was right around the corner. That means it is time to make a season-specific playlist for spring.

Here are my recommendations for additions to your spring playlist.

“Rainbow” – Kacey Musgraves Country artist, Kasey Musgraves, released “Rainbow” off of her 2018 Grammy-winning album, “Golden Hour.” She sings about the beauty of a rainbow, and it reminds me of the constant rains during the spring season and the beauty that follows a rainstorm. “We Outside” – Duckwrth Underrated rapper, Duckwrth, wrote this song about the joys of finally being able to come outside after quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic. It highlights the euphoria of getting to explore the outdoors once again without a mask, and it just makes being outside during the springtime more cheerful. “Wildflower” – 5 Seconds of Summer One of my personal favorite 5 Seconds of Summer singles, “Wildflower,” is about being overjoyed to be with your partner and being obsessed with them. They are described as a wildflower, and the upbeat tune makes you want to get up and dance as if the song is about you. “sunny day” – beabadoobee Beabadoobee’s indie/bedroom pop sound perfectly encapsulates the feeling of springtime. The song is about a partner and beabadoobee’s metaphors relate it to a sunny day, and it makes you feel all warm and cozy inside. “After The Storm (feat. Tyler, The Creator & Bootsy Collins)” – Kali Uchis Starting with the sounds of a thunderstorm, “After The Storm” takes you to the moments just after the rain. Uchis’s soulful voice contrasts Tyler, The Creator’s rapping so well, and it blends into the perfect spring song. “Sunshine (feat. Fousheé)” – Steve Lacy Alternative and soul R&B combine in “Sunshine” as Steve Lacy and Fousheé team up to create this sweet song. It reminds me of taking a walk, surrounded by flowers with someone that reminds you of sunshine. “reach the sunshine.” – Lil Yachty The production of this song alone makes it interesting enough to add to any playlist. Off of Lil Yatchy’s well-revered album, “Let’s Start Here.,” the song brings you in with Daniel Caesar’s hidden feature and holds your attention until the end. “Evergreen (You Didn’t Deserve Me At All)” – Omar Apollo Although this is a breakup song, Apollo’s vocals bring you down to earth, mesmerizing you with his ability to portray his emotions in this one song. It has less springtime references, but the vibe for spring is there in spirit. “Soaked” – BENEE The sounds of quarantine music come back with vocals from New Zealander and alt-pop artist, BENEE. Funky beats and fun lyrics from “Soaked” make it such a good song to get addicted to this spring. “Daylight” – Harry Styles Something about spring just reminds me of waking up with the sun shining on you, just like the daylight. Just like Styles describes in the song, spring makes me feel like a “blue bird” that would “fly to you.” The warm beat and sweet tones of Styles’ voice make this a great addition to your playlist.

Spring is probably the most underrated season, and although it usually gets overlooked for summer, it deserves its own playlist.