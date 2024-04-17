Spring Date Outfit Inspo

Spring is finally here. Among other things, this means cute dates in warmer weather. Whether your date is at an amusement park or an elegant restaurant, this article has outfit inspiration for you.
- The picnic date
-
Picnic dates are absolutely perfect for the spring, so your outfit should be too.
To me, picnic dates are a wonderful occasion to wear your favorite flowy, floral dress. Or wear a matching tank-and-shorts (or skirt) set. I also love the idea of outfits with dainty details, such as a dress with bows on the sleeves or a tank top with eyelet stitching.
My favorite jewelry to wear on a spring picnic date are simple rings and an understated necklace. Classic jewelry will elevate your spring picnic date outfit in a subtle and beautiful way.
If you’d like to pull your hair up, consider adding a bow or flower-shaped hair clip (after all, the best time of year to wear one is during the spring).
- THE LUNCH DATE
-
Spring means sunnier days, so you and your date can sit outside at your favorite restaurant. Lunch dates are the perfect time to dress both cute and casual.
For this kind of date, I love the idea of the “sandwich method” — match the color of your shoes to the color of your top. For example, if your top is yellow, opt for yellow sandals or sneakers.
A sundress is also an adorable option for a lunch date, since it’s lighthearted and classic. Add a bandana to your hair if you prefer an even more “oh-so-spring” vibe.
- THE AMUSEMENT PARK DATE
-
An amusement park is wonderful for the warmer spring days when you and your date are looking to have fun.
Firstly, be sure to wear sunglasses and a baseball cap or bucket hat, since you’ll likely be outside most of the day. I also would recommend incorporating a belt bag into your outfit, so that your personal items stay close to you while riding the attractions and walking.
An athletic onesie with sneakers is my personal favorite outfit for an amusement park date, since it’s super comfortable. Athletic shorts or a skort with a tee or tank is also ideal for a day full of movement at the amusement park.
- THE COFFEE DATE
-
Coffee is casual. So, keep your outfit that way too. Opt for jeans and a tee, or shorts and a tank. Or wear your favorite matching sweat set.
If you want to elevate your casual outfit, incorporate your favorite jewelry, like earrings and a necklace. If it’s chilly inside the coffee shop, be sure to wear your favorite jacket or cardigan. Because you’re keeping it casual, consider pulling your hair up in a simple ponytail or bun.
- THE DINNER DATE
-
Dinner dates are wonderful if you’re in the mood to get dressed up.
If you’d like to opt for a more formal outfit, consider wearing a sleek mini dress with a matching purse and heels. Incorporate your favorite jewelry to elevate the look even more.
If you’re going for a more casual dinner outfit, jeans with heels and a blouse is an ideal option. Choose the hairstyle and hair accessories that you feel best match your outfit.
I hope that you’ve gained some outfit inspiration for your next date. Ultimately, the most important thing is to dress according to your own personal comfort and style.
Enjoy your spring dates in your adorable outfits!