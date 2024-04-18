The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

Have you ever thought to describe your night as a “tough standing on business Friday night” or your mornings as a “rebellious villain Thursday early morning?”

Thankfully Spotify has encapsulated these unique moods into a curated playlist known as “Daylist.”

What is a Daylist you might ask? Daylists create “highly specific playlists made for every version of you,” Spotify says. “It’s hyper-personalized, dynamic, and playful as it reflects what you want to be listening to right now.”

The beauty of the daylist is how it takes the pressure of having to find the perfect playlist or song for the day. However, I do feel personally called out when I open the app to my daylist being named “yearning situationship wednesday afternoon.”

To find your Daylist, just open the Spotify app and go to the search tab. From there go to the category labeled “Made for You.” Within that tab, you will find tons of curated playlists waiting for you. My favorite in the section is obviously the Daylist.

Artificial intelligence allows the daylist to be updated consistently throughout the day. The AI not only suggests music that you listen to but also similar artists you are bound to love.

However, it is not only the unhinged titles Spotify creates that have our Daylists in the spotlight. The appeal also comes from social media users who use Daylist titles as their new astrological signs.

Spotify users are being encouraged to share their Daylists through the tag template on Instagram Stories. The stories read “Don’t tell me your astrological sign; I want you to go into Spotify, search for your daylist, and post the title it gave you” Spotify writes.

What I most appreciate about Daylist is the individuality it brings to listening to music. Each Daylist I listen to perfectly resonates with my music taste and preferences.

Whether I’m looking for motivation or relaxation, Daylists consistently delivers me a perfectly created playlist that feels that I even made it.