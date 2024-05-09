The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Almost every winter, I find myself stuck in a rut with music. Inspired by friends who would post a Song of the Day (SOTD) to their private stories daily, I dedicated myself to picking one song each day, forcing me to get out of my music rut.

Here Below is my February Song of the Days. Even though we’re now in spring, hopefully you can find some inspiration for your summer playlists.

“50 Ways to Leave Your Lover”- Paul Simon

An absolute classic and it was a mix of this song and my friends doing Songs of the Day is what inspired me to write this article.

“Don’t Hurt Yourself”- Beyoncé (feat. Jack White)

I love this album, and this song is such a huge reason why. Beyoncé has a powerhouse delivery on this dynamic song.

“right where you left me”- Taylor Swift

My love for Taylor Swift is unparalleled. The closer on the deluxe version of “evermore” is such a highlight of Swift’s lyricism and storytelling. It’s impossible to listen to this song without becoming entranced by the world Swift builds in this song.

“Crash My Car”- COIN

This is one of those songs that makes me think of summer. I was really craving a drive down the Jersey Shore that day, hence the song.

“I Guess That’s Why They Call It The Blues”- Elton John

This has always been one of my favorite songs since I can remember. It’s a welcome edition every time I get it back on rotation.

“400 Lux”- Lorde

I firmly believe that Lorde’s second album, “Melodrama,” is one of the greatest albums ever made. But that typically causes “Pure Heroine” to be forgotten. “400 Lux” is so clever, relatable, and captivating. I haven’t stopped listening to it.

“Fast Car”- Tracy Chapman

I love Luke Combs as much as the next girl, but Tracy Chapman’s original “Fast Car” is a once-in-a-lifetime song.

“All-American Bitch”- Olivia Rodrigo

This was immediately my favorite song from “GUTS,” but I overplayed it initially. But now I can listen to “all-american bitch” like normal again, and that’s a blessing.

“Fear and Friday’s”- Zach Bryan

Every now and then, I remember seeing Zach Bryan at the BJC this March and ramping up my listening to him. Bryan’s music reminds me so much of summer but “Fear and Friday’s” still worked so well even in the stunning State College winter.

“think later”- Tate McRaE

Tate McRae has had many hits coming into 2024 as a relatively new artist. I think the title track on this album is the best she has had to offer thus far, though.

“Lacy”- Olivia Rodrigo

Another immediate favorite from Rodrigo and her sophomore album is this angelic and harrowing ballad. Rodrigo’s lyricism really shines through with this track, and I love listening to her grow as an artist.

“Texas Hold ‘Em”- Beyoncé

Since the release of “Renaissance”, I have been saying that Beyoncé’s next project would be country-influenced. Beyoncé made another hit with this track, and while “16 Carriages” is objectively a better song, I can’t get “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” out of my head.

“Cornelia Street (Live From Paris)”- Taylor Swift

I celebrated Valentine’s Day a day early, so forgive me for being a little sappy today. I love this song, and there’s something about the live from Paris version that makes it an extra special listen.

“She’s a Rainbow”- The Rolling Stones

This song will always remind me of Kristen Wiig and Andy Samberg’s last episode of “Saturday Night Live,” which is particularly emotional for me.

“Daddy Lessons”- Beyoncé feat. The Chicks

Since we’re getting a country album from Beyoncé, we must study the source material. “Daddy Lessons” is a top-tier Beyoncé track on one of her best albums. This live version with The Chicks is fun and adds so much to a perfect song.

“Turn On The Lights again…”- Fred again… & Swedish House Mafia (feat. Future)

The start of THON weekend means we have to break out the house music to get pumped up. Who better than Fred again… to get the people going?

“SOS”- Avicii (feat. Sandro Cavazza)

I love Avicii so, so much, and I think that this is an underrated banger.

“MY HOUSE”- Beyoncé

I’ve been on a huge Beyoncé kick all month, and this song has remained a constant since its release.

“Vicious”- Sabrina Carpenter

I’m happy Sabrina Carpenter gets love for “Nonsense” and “Feather,” but I think that “Vicious” is possibly the best song in her discography.

“Eternal Summer”- The Strokes

“Eternal Summer” may be one of The Strokes longer songs, but it’s so good it demands a relisten every time.

“Dancing On My Own”- Robyn

I will never forgive Phillies fans for making a mediocre cover of “Dancing On My Own” popular but not the original by Robyn. This song will always be special to me. It works when you’re sad, excited, nostalgic or just wanting to listen to a great song. Also, the scene from “Girls” that uses this song, is one of the greatest scenes in Television history.

“make up”- Ariana Grande

“make up” is beyond catchy and has some of Grande’s more clever and witty lyricism. It’s fun and playful, which will always be a great aesthetic for Grande and her heavenly vocals.

“Another Sad Love Song”- Khalid

Khalid will always have a special spot as an artist who perfectly crafted summer vibes on an album. “Another Sad Love Song” is witty and authentic and has an incredible beat and instrumental to go along with Khalid’s unique vocals.

“Skrt On Me”- Calvin Harris (feat. Nicki Minaj)

I can’t believe that this song from “Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1,” a massive album, isn’t bigger. I love the use of Nicki Minaj, who utilizes both her singing and rapping in two different ways and blends them together so nicely. I also need to include this because this is the song where Minaj raps, “Bring in the blunt, Emily Blunt,” which is something I quote constantly. It was brought to my attention after I played this song at the pregame that all of my friends thought this was something I just made up. That is so embarrassing for both all parties involved.

“GROWING UP IS _____”- Ruel

I’ve always been a huge fan of Ruel and look forward to his inevitable overdue stardom for the 21-year-old Australian. “GROWING UP IS ____” is a great example of what makes Ruel such a rare artist in this new wave of music. He clearly takes influence from many different genres and has great storytelling skills with his lyricism and a voice to die for.

“New Perspective”- Noah Kahan

There was no way we could get through the month without the song. I haven’t taken it off rotation since its release. Noah Kahan manages to make the most harrowing and cathartic music. I feel different each time I listen to “New Perspective.” Sometimes, it makes me hopeful, but most of the time, it makes me really sad. In a good way, though.

“DOGTOOTH”- Tyler, The Creator

I forget about this song often, but when I remember it exists, I am reminded of how great it is. “DOGTOOTH” is nowhere near the top of Tyler, The Creator’s illustrious discography, but it’s catchy and has the perfect aesthetic around it.

“How You Get the Girl (Taylor’s Version)”- Taylor Swift

“1989” is really a perfect pop album. “How You Get The Girl” is such a fun pop song, and a lesser songwriter wouldn’t be able to add the depth this song really has, and that’s what makes it so addicting. It isn’t just Swift telling listeners about how one gets the girl, but rather explaining an on-again, off-again relationship and why she would return to the person who previously hurt her.

“Heading South”- Zach Bryan