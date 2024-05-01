The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sofia Richie recently became an internet sensation. As daughter of singer Lionel Richie and sister of actress Nicole Richie, she is what they call a “nepo baby,” as well as the ultimate it-girl.

She gained a following after her lavish wedding in April 2023. Richie became Richie-Grainge in the south of France at the famous and stunning Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc. This destination raised many discussions on how much the wedding must have cost.

Sofia Richie wore three custom Chanel dresses for each of the wedding’s three events: the rehearsal dinner, the wedding reception and the after-party. Each piece is timeless and gorgeous. She collaborated with Vogue on YouTube to record her Chanel dress fittings:

Richie’s wedding dress fitting by Vogue.

Sofia Richie’s now husband, Elliot Grainge, is a music executive. His father is also an important person; Lucian Grainge is the CEO of Universal Music Group. He signed and worked with artists we all know: Elton John, Rihanna, Queen, Amy Winehouse and many other famously talented musicians.

Due to her dad’s fame, Sofia Richie has been in the spotlight since she was young. Lionel Richie rose to fame in the 70s as a part of musical group The Commodores. Sofia Richie also has an older sister, Nicole Richie who is best known for starring in the reality show “The Simple Life” alongside her lifelong friend Paris Hilton.

Some may know Sofia Richie from her relationship with Scott Disick back in 2017. Before dating Richie, Disick was in a long-term relationship with Kourtney Kardashian. Richie and Disick dated on-and-off for about three years. During that time, she was often spotted with the Kardashians/Jenners and still remains close with a few of them.

Sofia Richie always slays the Instagram game with a tasteful fashion sense and quiet luxury vibe that she exudes. Everyone seems to adore her style, including me. Here are my favorite looks from her:

After only nine months of marriage, Richie-Grainge announced her pregnancy to the world. She took to Instagram with her husband and her pronounced pregnant belly saying “and then there were three.” The happy couple is expecting a baby girl, due in the Gemini season. Only time will tell what they will name her and will reveal the clothes they dress her in.

For those who know podcast host Jake Shane, on TikTok @octopusslover8, you might know that he shares a special friendship with Sofia Richie. Everyone loves when the two post together.

Shane creates comedic and relatable content on his TikTok and Instagram accounts. On his podcast, “Therapuss,” he hosts influencers to chat as if they were at a therapy appointment.

Hopefully, we will see a lot more content from Richie, especially as she starts her journey as a mom. She has many opportunities ahead of her, like potentially collaborating with trendy brands or maybe even starting her own company one day.