A Few Sitcoms I Love

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

Sitcoms are a classic form of television that holds a special place in my heart.

Something about the funny shenanigans and heartwarming moments that the characters get in keep me entertained.

As someone who loves sitcoms, I thought I’d share a few that I love:

“The Office”

You have to be living under a rock if you haven’t heard of “The Office.” It is one of the most popular shows in the world and rightfully so. This show is such an iconic series and one of my absolute favorites. For those that don’t know, “The Office” is a documentary-style sitcom that offers a comedic glimpse into the everyday lives of the employees at Dunder Mifflin, a paper supply company based in Scranton, Pennsylvania. The series, adapted from the British show of the same name, showcases the often absurd dynamics of office life, blending humor, awkward moments and heartfelt relationships. The show revolves around Michael Scott, the bumbling but well-meaning regional manager, whose misguided attempts to lead often result in hilarity and chaos. Alongside him is a quirky ensemble of characters including Jim Halpert, a witty salesman with a love for pranking his uptight coworker Dwight Schrute, the unconventional and overly ambitious assistant to the regional manager, Pam Beesly, the kindhearted receptionist and many more. Over its nine seasons “The Office” explores themes of workplace friendship, romance, and the pursuit of individuality within the confines of corporate culture. Its relatable humor and unique format have made it a cultural phenomenon and a beloved classic.

“new girl”

“New Girl” is another classic that is loved by many. I love this show because of how relatable the characters are, the “found family” trope and how much the show makes me laugh. “New Girl” is a heartwarming and hilarious show that follows Jess Day, a quirky and optimistic schoolteacher, as she navigates life, love and friendship after a painful breakup. Seeking a fresh start, Jess moves into a Los Angeles loft with three single men — Nick, a sarcastic bartender, Schmidt, an overly confident and eccentric marketing professional and Winston, a former basketball player with a big heart and unpredictable antics. Along with Jess’s stylish best friend Cece, the group forms a unique and unconventional family. As they navigate career challenges, romantic entanglements and personal growth, their misadventures are both relatable and laugh-out-loud funny. With its witty dialogue, lovable characters and endearing exploration of relationships,” New Girl“ strikes a perfect balance between humor and heartfelt moments, making it a standout sitcom for fans of feel-good comedy.

“parks and recreation”

“Parks and Recreation” is another documentary-style show that follows the lives of employees in the Parks and Recreation Department of the fictional town of Pawnee, Indiana. The main character is Leslie Knope, a relentlessly optimistic and ambitious bureaucrat who dreams of improving her community while navigating the quirks of small-town government. Leslie’s team includes a cast of colorful and lovable characters: Ron Swanson, her libertarian, meat-loving boss with a disdain for government; Tom Haverford, a self-proclaimed entrepreneur with big ambitions, April Ludgate, the sarcastic and apathetic assistant and Ann Perkins, Leslie’s supportive best friend. Together they take on absurd municipal projects, office politics and personal challenges, often leading to funny memories and heartfelt moments. I loved the friendship that was seen throughout this show and also the setting. I thought it was such an interesting concept to have the show follow a government group, especially since it’s so disorganized and funny. This show made me fall in love with nature again and really showed me to look deeper than what’s in front of me.

“brooklyn nine-nine”

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” is a fast-paced, hilarious sitcom set in the 99th precinct of the New York City Police Department. The series follows the antics of Detective Jake Peralta, a talented yet immature cop with a knack for solving cases — and getting himself into trouble. Jake’s playful nature is balanced by his no-nonsense boss, Captain Raymond Holt, whose stoic demeanor contrasts with the precinct’s quirky energy. Jake’s coworkers include Amy Santiago, a competitive overachiever; Rosa Diaz, a mysterious and tough investigator; Terry Jeffords, a family-oriented sergeant; Charles Boyle, Jake’s loyal, food-obsessed best friend and Gina Linetti, the sarcastic and eccentric civilian administrator. These misfits work together to create a memorable show that has captured the hearts of many. I loved the balance of funniness and seriousness throughout the show. It would be unrealistic to have the show be a complete comedy because of the dangerous situations they get in, so making sure they have a nice balance is much appreciated.

“schitt’s creek”

“Schitt’s Creek” follows the journey of the Rose family, who go from living in luxury to navigating life in a small, quirky town. After losing their fortune due to a fraudulent business manager, former video store mogul Johnny Rose, his dramatic ex-soap star wife Moira and their pampered adult children David and Alexis are left with nothing but ownership of a rundown town they once purchased as a joke. Forced to live in a modest motel, the Roses initially clash with the locals, including the eccentric mayor Roland Schitt and no-nonsense motel clerk Stevie Budd. Over time, the family adjusts to their new reality, forming unexpected friendships and rediscovering their values, love for each other and sense of purpose. Filled with sharp humor, heartfelt moments and memorable characters, “Schitt’s Creek” explores themes of family, community and personal growth. I loved watching the Rose grow and being right there with their journey. The whole family was beyond quirky and had me laughing consistently, while also having so much love as I watched them become who they were meant to be.

“Disenchantment”