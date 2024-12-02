The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you are finding yourself bored, a great way to cure your boredom is by watching a new TV show. In this article, you can find some show recommendations that you can watch for each season.

“The Summer I Turned Pretty” (summer)

"The Summer I Turned Pretty" is the perfect way to start the summer portion of the list. This show follows Belly (Isabelle) Conklin, who has found herself in a love triangle between two childhood friends who happen to be brothers. Throughout the series, you follow Belly as she faces obstacles while also having to choose between the two brothers. This show features a beautiful beach, as well as a beach house where all of the drama occurs. By the end of each season, you as the watcher wonder if you're a Conrad fan (the mysterious older brother) or a Jeremiah fan (the kind younger brother). If you just so happen to want to dive further into this universe, there is a three-book trilogy available to read. You can find this show on Amazon Prime Video.

“Outer Banks” (summer)

To continue my Summer list is "Outer Banks." This show follows a group of friends as they go through different endeavors to find treasure. This series has action, romance, adventure and drama. This four-season show follows the group through different summer-like locations. Throughout this show, you relate to some characters and wonder if you are a pogue (the lower-class people) or a kook (the upper-class people). If this show interests you, then you can find it on Netflix.

“emily In Paris” (SUmmer)

To conclude the summer list, "Emily in Paris" follows a girl named Emily who got transferred to her company's Paris location. In this show, you see Emily try to learn French, make friends, stay consistent with her job and of course, fall in love. Emily finds herself in some drama as well, which has to do with her love life. If you like the sound of this show, then you can find it on Netflix.

“Gilmore Girls” (Fall)

This Fall list can not start without including one of the most iconic shows: "Gilmore Girls." This show follows a mother (Lorelei) and daughter (Rory). The setting of this show screams fall in all of the right ways. This show follows the duo, but mostly Rory, through her life with school and the ups and downs of a teenage love life. This show features drama, romance and much more. This show is seven seasons, so it is the perfect show to watch once the weather gets chilly. If you would like to watch, you can find this show on multiple platforms, such as Netflix, Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video.

“Heartstopper” (Fall)

Yet another show that gives off the perfect fall vibes is "Heartstopper." This show follows Charlie as he falls in love with his classmate Nick. This show talks about sexuality and identity. This show has romance and drama, all while talking about real-life issues. This three-season show is perfect to binge while the weather cools down. If you find this show interesting, you can watch it on Netflix, or you can read all about this universe in the book series.

“Wednesday” (fall)

Concluding the fall list would not be complete without including the spooky queen herself, Wednesday Addams, who you may know from "The Addams Family." This show follows Wednesday as she attends a boarding school and is separated from her family. This show has mystery, drama, adventure and even some romance. The show has some of her family in some episodes, which most people may recognize. Along with following Wednesday, we also see her dynamic with others, but more specifically, her roommate, Enid Sinclair, who happens to be the complete opposite of her. If this show catches your attention, you can find it on Netflix.

“Bridgerton” (winter)

Starting off the winter portion of the list is "Bridgerton." This period drama show follows the Bridgerton family, which consists of eight siblings. The show follows each sibling as they find love. Each season makes you love each sibling and their significant other more and more. Only three seasons make it perfect to watch in the cold weather while cuddling with your significant other or even a group of friends. While waiting for the anticipated fourth season, you can watch the love story of the queen and her husband in a separate series called "Queen Charlotte." If you would like to watch this show, you can watch it on Netflix, or you can read the book series.

“Friends” (winter)

For nostalgia reasons, this show is perfect to watch in the winter. This show follows the six-person friend group as they tackle adulthood. They also face many problems, along with romance problems. This show has 10 seasons packed with many stories of the six friends. You are guaranteed to laugh, cry and feel all the emotions while you get attached to each character. You can watch this show on several different platforms, which include Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and Max.

“Only Murders in the building” (winter)

If you are a fan of Selena Gomez, then this show is right for you. This drama-filled show follows a three-person group of strangers that happen to be obsessed with true crime. They all find themselves interested in one murder in an apartment building. This four-season show follows this group as they discover more into this case. To watch this show, you can watch it on Hulu.

“Gossip Girl” (spring)

Lastly, we have the spring. To start the list is "Gossip Girl," which follows two friends named Serena and Blair as they have to face a mysterious person who posts gossip about the students in their school. This mysterious person brings up scandals and causes many problems for these students. To watch all six seasons of this show, you can check out Netflix or other platforms like Hulu and Max.

“My Lady Jane” (spring)

This period drama follows a fictional what-if scenario of what really happened to Lady Jane Grey. In this alternative universe, there are people who can transform into animals, and those people are looked down upon by the people who cannot (which happens to be the people of noble and or royal blood). This show has romance, drama and mystery. Unfortunately, there is only one season with no plans for further seasons. If you like the thought of this series, you can watch it on Amazon Prime Video, and you can read the book that it is based on.

“My Life with the walter boys” (spring)