If you’re like me and get an itch to change your hair every few months, or have been influenced by the recent hype surrounding the bob hairstyle, let me convince you to leap and get the big chop.

Here’s why I think the bob is the chicest style to date.

The bob is a versatile haircut that comes in a variety of shapes, colors and lengths. This iconic cut has been a symbol of chic, feminine rebellion for centuries.

Famous women icons like Joan of Arc rocked the short hair look and now we’re seeing modern versions all over the internet.

Let’s look at different kinds of bobs to pick from.

First, the French Bob is characteristically cut to chin level or just above and paired with bangs. This haircut is perfect for girls with oval and heart-shaped faces. It adds just the right amount of chicness and natural beauty to your look.

It is also easy to style and perfect for girls who don’t want to spend much time on their hair. For example, a simple ear tuck or waves from a straightening iron can elevate your look in less than ten minutes.

The classic Old Money Bob has recently been gaining popularity on TikTok. This bouncy look has minimal layers that must be highlighted when styled to give it that real ’90s feel. This cut is all about volume.

To style this look, a blowout with a side part creates utter magic.

Third, “The Rachel” — named after the “Friends” character Rachel Greene — is another popular bob variation. This look is a long bob, or lob, with face-framing layers. It is the perfect choice if you aren’t completely committed to having short hair.

My personal favorite is Natasha Richardson’s gorgeous hairdo in “The Parent Trap.” Sitting just a bit above shoulder length, textured with many layers and completed with bangs, Richardson’s hair looks absolutely radiant.

The bob is an extremely versatile haircut and it can easily be modified with a few touches for extra oomph. For example, layers and/or bangs can elevate it instantly.

Adding texture or changing your part also has the same effect, and there are many other bob cuts to pick from.

Now let’s talk about some pros of having a bob.

For one, it’s low maintenance. Having short hair is much easier to deal with in the mornings, especially when in a rush.

Styling short hair can also be simpler. It is quick and easy to straighten, blow out, curl or wave a bob compared to longer hair.

You can also pick up a baseball cap for a perfectly fashionable look. In my opinion, bobs are the best hairstyle when wearing hats.

It is important to consider your face shape when deciding on a bob variation. Some styles are more compatible with certain shapes.

For example, if you have an oblong-shaped face, such as mine, a layered bob that stops at the jawline is the optimal choice.

Did I convince you? If I haven’t, just look at what the professionals at Vogue have to say on the topic. You’ll be reaching for the scissors in no time.

