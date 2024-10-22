Running Late for Class? 5 Cute and Easy Hairstyles

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

We all have those days where you wake up to your alarm and then you snooze it. Five minutes go by. Another five.

Now you only have ten minutes to get ready for your 9 a.m. class. Oh, and there’s no time to hop in the shower to fix the frizz.

Or maybe you’re a morning person and this isn’t the case. You could just be switching up your style mid day, or maybe you want to try a new style for the gym, or maybe you’re just like me and constantly feel the need to switch it up. Either way, here’s five hairstyles that are quick and easy.

the lOW SLICKED BUN This is the perfect style for almost any day of the week, especially wash day. It keeps your hair out of your face and off your neck. This one is also great for working out. For this style I just use a bristle styling brush, Garnier Fructis Styling Gel, some water and two hair ties. I then take a dime sized dollop of gel, mix it with a splash of water, and then brush it through the top of my head. This tames flyaways while giving a clean, slick look. Use as much gel as you need. Don’t forget you can always add more, but it’s hard to take gel out if you apply too much. While I still have the brush in my hand, I take my other hand and start tying my hair up into a ponytail. Then, I take the ponytail and wrap it around the hair tie and there’s my bun! Using the other hair tie, I secure the bun. You can make this as tight or as loose as you want, it all comes down to preference. This style is quick, comfortable, and surprisingly durable. I’ve gone all day without it budging. Warner Bros the HALF-UP HALF-DOWN This hairstyle allows you to show off your locks, but it also keeps your hair out of your face. It’s the easiest way to look elevated and add volume. This style can be done in an effortless messy style or a sleek look. The best thing about this style is that it can be done in a pinch. All you need is a rubber band or claw clip and you’re good to go! Just section off however much hair you want up and then clip it. You can pull out small pieces to frame your face if you have the extra minute. the Classic BRAID This is one of my personal favorites for those days when I wake up and my hair is just not cooperating. This is a quick way to add some personality to your look. I create a simple part down my back that starts at the nape of my neck. If you need a refresher on braiding, simply separate your hair into three relatively equal sections and then alternate crossing each side over the middle section. An even easier alternative is pulling all your hair to the side and doing a side braid that rests on your shoulder. Photo by Tamara Bellis on Unsplash THE messy high PONYTAIL Ahhh, the gold old high-pony. I can’t lie, this one takes me back to my middle school days, but that doesn’t mean it’s not a timeless gem. To be fair, some days I can pull this one off on my first try. My best experiences with this style are when I fully swing my head down so that all my hair is flipped over and dangling in front of my face. Then, I grab my scrunchie and tie it up at the best height for me. I usually end this one off by pulling out a few face framing strands. If I’m feeling super spontaneous, I pull some strands out above my ear. This style is perfect for those early classes and if you truly don’t have the time or the energy to go all out. Pixaby/Pexels don’t forget ACCESSORIES Last but not least, any of the styles above will look great with an accessory. These include pieces like ribbon, claw clips, headbands, beanies, bandanas, barrettes, bows and more. Accessorizing is an easy way to up your everyday glam and express yourself. I love headbands because not only are they cute and colorful, but they also compliment your face structure while keeping hair out of your face. Plus if it’s a really, really bad hair day a beanie is a quick solution to concealing the mess. Photo by Ezekixl Akinnewu from Pexels

No matter your morning rush or style preference, these quick and easy hairstyles can effortlessly elevate your look.

Remember, it’s all about expressing yourself and feeling confident, so don’t hesitate to mix things up with accessories that reflect your personality.

Embrace each day with style and positivity. After all, a great hairstyle can be the perfect finishing touch to your morning. You will leave your home with confidence and be ready to take on the day.