Reviewing Rowan Drake’s Album ‘For All My Eyes Have Seen’

Rowan Drake is a singer from Ithaca, New York. Best known for his song “Elephant in The Room,” Drake has the same vibes as Tom Odell, Amber Run and Sleeping At Last.

“For all my eyes have seen” is Drake’s second album, which dropped in mid-2024. The album is 27 minutes long, containing seven songs with a common theme of longing and being stuck in the past. Here is a review of all seven songs.

“We’ll Be OkaY” Favorite Lyric: “It’s such a shame, it’s true, I did my time away from you. And I want it back.” “We’ll Be Okay” is Drake’s opening song on this album. It’s a great opener with an amazing post-chorus and bridge. He jumps right into the album theme of hurt feelings. “Why” Favorite Lyric: “Loneliness has robbed me of my joy to fill me with hate. Oh I have lost my sight, my dead eyes leave me blinded to the good.” I probably ask myself “Why?” about a thousand times a day, so this second track fits right into my daily playlist. “Youth” Favorite Lyric: “Plead with the things I can’t control, so leave the door open its worth the toll, I need you like a child.” We love a good song about nostalgia and reminiscing on the innocence of youth. Personally, I would say this is an emotional warfare on my well-being. To get my friends to listen to it, I tell them it’s a song with great lyricism. “waiting room” Favorite Lyric: “You pull me in close, taking what’s left, like it won’t go to waste.” Honestly, I’ve never heard a song called “Waiting Room” that didn’t try to emotionally tear me to pieces. Like all the others, this one has succeeded too. While Rowan sings, “I don’t feel a thing,” I’m feeling all the things while listening. “Albany St” Favorite Lyric: “As the years wilt away, I hold on like a child.” This song definitely is for the college kids. Any song named after a street is sure to pack a punch, and this one is no different. “Beautiful Boy/ Downstream” Favorite Lyric: “Beautiful boy, your youth is draining from your eyes, your grip must loosen.” This song has been trending on TikTok and for good reason. The second half of the song switches to “Downstream,” which is just an uppercut to the heart. Rowan sings, “God knows I tried to push you downstream. Move like the water runs with the creek, It’s been so long, since I’ve been me.” which is a beautiful lesson we can all learn, and Rowan’s prefer method of teaching is hurtful words wrapped in pretty melodies. “Unsee” Favorite Lyric: “Look in the eyes of the boy, do you feel like a man with your hands around the neck of the body that bore him.” On his socials, Rowan shared that “‘Unsee” is a song “from his past.” By the song title, listeners know it’s not something you forget, but this isn’t a song you “unhear” either.

This is an amazing album, and I’m wishing Rowan Drake all the love for his album (mainly so his royalties can pay for my therapy!). Happy Listening!