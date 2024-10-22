Ranking My Halloween Costumes

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

Halloween is all about a good costume, so here’s a ranking of some of my favorites from over the years.

Grapes

Number one has to go to my grapes costume. This was by far the most thought-out and creative costume I’ve put together and it’s one that I’m most proud of. For this costume I taped six balloons to my sweater to mimic a bundle of grapes. It was simple but super effective. Plus the outfit itself was comfortable. It consisted of an oversized sweater, leggings and sneakers, which made the night much more enjoyable because I wasn’t in any pain. That year my friends and I decided to go as fruit and our group consisted of an apple, pineapple and a strawberry. I had a lot of fun creating this costume and it was budget-friendly. My only complaint was the squeaking the balloons made while I walked, but that just added to the charm of the look. Original photo by olivia switalski

Cat

Next up is my go-to cat costume, which I’ve been rocking for the past two years. It’s my trusty fallback for when I need a quick and easy outfit that still looks cute. For this costume, I pair black tights with a sparkly black tutu, a black t-shirt and black ballet flats. Of course, I add the classic cat eats and I use face chalk to draw a cute cat nose and whiskers to complete the look. The thing I love about this costume is how effortlessly it comes together. It’s perfect for those last-minute Halloween plans. My cat, Peeta, on the other hand, isn’t much of a fan. Every time I get near him in this costume, he bolts in the other direction. I have always loved cats and was obsessed with them when I was younger, so being a cat for Halloween has been a recurring event. I’ve dressed up as one more times than I can count, and it’s definitely a staple costume that everyone needs. Original photo by olivia switalski

Jesse From ‘Breaking Bad’

For freshman year of college, my roommate and I went as Jesse Pinkman and Walter White from “Breaking Bad.” My roommate, who is a huge fan of the show, convinced me to watch it because I had never seen it before. I was Jesse, and the majority of my costume was thrifted, which made it both affordable and easy to put together. I stuck with Jesse’s signature baggy clothes, which not only made the look recognizable but also comfortable to wear. His laid-back, streetwear style made this look a lot of fun to recreate. Dressing up as this iconic duo felt like the perfect way to wrap up my “Breaking Bad” marathon. It was a memorable night and we had a blast embracing these characters.

Officer Pedesco From ‘Victorious’

This year, I was brainstorming ideas with my brother. He came up with a brilliant suggestion: Officer Pedesco from the TV show “Victorious”. For those of you who might not be familiar with the show, “Victorious” is a Nickelodeon sitcom that follows a group of friends attending a performing arts high school. This was one of my brother and I’s favorites growing up. Officer Pedesco is a character that was created for the main character Tori. In this episode, her teacher assigns her and her friends the task of creating a character that someone else would have to improv for the night. Tori’s character was a police officer that has a bizarre obsession with raisin bran and a signature red lip. The episode became pretty iconic and is one of the more memorable episodes. To bring the character to life, I’m planning on carrying around a Raisin Bran themed purse, which I plan on making out of the cereal box, and also having little baggies of the cereal to hand out for a funny touch. I’m really excited for this costume and can’t wait to see how it’ll turn out. It’s always fun recreating such iconic characters from ones childhood.

mermaid

One of my childhood costumes was a mermaid. Growing up, I adored Ariel from “The Little Mermaid” and have always been fascinated by mermaids. So when I got the chance to be one for the night, I was thrilled. I truly loved this costume as a kid. It made me feel beautiful, especially because it was covered in sparkles. I was obsessed with sparkles as a kid, and let’s be honest, who wasn’t? The only downside of this costume was that it was very thin and see-through, which caused me to have to wear a shirt underneath. That wasn’t ideal, but we made it work. The bottom was also long which caused a few tripping incidents and for the costume to get a bit dirty. Other than those minor setbacks, I loved this look. This mermaid costume will always be one of my favorites, not just because of how cute it was, but because it represented my love for mermaids and that magical world I always dreamed about. It’s a costume that brings back such fun, nostalgic memories every time I think about it.

Cow Onesie

During my middle school years, onesie costumes were all the rage. Most of the halloween costumes that year consisted of different types of onesies. My friend and I decided to join the trend and go as a pair of animals. I was a cow and she was a lion. This was another comfortable costume. It kept me very warm throughout the night, even to the point of sweating. This costume is so versatile and easy to throw on that I ended up reusing it for various other events beyond Halloween. In fact, it became such a hit that my dad even borrowed it one year for his own costume. Unbeknownst to me the onesie trend stuck around with me for years. Throughout middle school and even into high school, I found myself gravitating toward onesie costumes more and more. They were effortless and fun, and it didn’t hurt that they kept me warm during those chilly October nights. I ended up doing Olaf from “Frozen” for one year and a giraffe — separate than the one I was as a child-another year. Looking back, the onesie costume era was one of my favorites. It was the perfect blend of comfort and creativity and I always felt cozy while still getting into the spirit of Halloween.

Giraffe

leopard

This was actually my very first costume ever. My mom picked it out for me, and I have to say, she did an amazing job. I couldn’t have asked for a better choice for my first costume A leopard is such a classic and timeless choice. It’s bold, fun and a little fierce, making it a costume I’d definitely wear again. There’s something about the sleek, spotted design that just works. I’ll admit the hat is not the most flattering part of the outfit. But in the grand scheme of things, it ties the whole ensemble together. Overall, this was a great first costume.

