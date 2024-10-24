The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Halloween is one of the best times to be in a college town. Seeing everyone dressed up in extravagant costumes all weekend long — you are sure to see repeat offenders. Here are the costumes I think we will be seeing the most this Halloween.

Cheetah

This is bound to be the hit costume of 2024, and we will surely see a lot of it. The trend has already been gaining popularity through social media platforms like TikTok. Showing the clothing articles and makeup look you need to perfect the costume. All you need are basics, making it simple and affordable for college students.

Strawberry Shortcake

This has come to be an extremely popular look through the eyes of social media. While it had some growth last year, I know we will see an unbelievable amount this year. It is distinctive and has a lot to add to make sure you stand out in a group. Though, I think many will incorporate this into a group look with Strawberry Shortcake and friends.

Dallas Cowboy Cheerleader

While this costume has always been popular, it has for sure gained its growth throughout this past year with the new Netflix series on the Dallas Cowboys cheerleading squad known as “America’s Sweethearts.” I am sure we will see a lot of these this fall.

Disney Princesses

I don’t think that this costume trend will ever die — we will forever be seeing all the Disney Princesses as Halloween costumes. This costume is perfect for a big group of girls when each girl can add their unique element to each costume.

Taylor Swift

We all know how much of a platform and influence Taylor has in Gen Z — which has grown tremendously within the past year or two. I know we will see so many girls wearing Taylor’s different looks from her Eras Tour. Even made it a couple’s costume with her man, Travis Kelce.

Mermaid

I believe we will see a ton of mermaids this Halloween. This costume can be taken in so many different directions and has endless opportunities to make it your own. You can take this look classic or elaborate it with different fabrics and an elaborate makeup look.

Victoria Secret Angel

This costume is a classic, especially throughout a college town. Taking basics and a silk robe while adding some bedazzle and wings to take it from basic to traditional. This costume will never get old, I think it will always be elegant and timeless.

Sailor

This is another costume that has built growth on social media, having seen this costume within the “2024 costume ideas” trends on TikTok, I am sure this will be a hit. It is an inexpensive concept that can be taken in all different directions with a ton of material on popular fast shipping sites like Amazon and Shein.

CaveWomen

I know we are bound to see so many cavemen and cavewomen this year. It is simple and easy, taking patterns/prints and incorporating them to make this basic costume come alive. This is a comfortable fit for a night out that we will never get tired of.

Vampire