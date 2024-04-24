The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

I’ve started to listen to audiobooks recently. I used to think I would never be able to pay attention to a book being read to me, but I quickly learned how wrong I was.

Audiobooks allow me to listen to books while also doing other tasks. I can do my laundry, clean my room, eat and more.

I recently found out that Spotify released a bunch of audiobooks for listeners with Spotify Premium. They have fifteen hours of free listening each month.

They have so many popular books available. Here are just some of the titles that they offer.

“I’m Glad My MoM Died” by Jennette Mccurdy

This was the first book I listened to when I found out that Spotify offered free audiobooks. Since its release in August 2022, I’ve been waiting to read it. I finally found time to listen to it. The audiobook is read by the author, Jennette McCurdy, which adds a personal touch. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” is about McCurdy’s experience while working as a child actor. A lot of you may know McCurdy as Sam from iCarly. Her mother taught her that to be happy she had to have bad eating habits and always be thin. She also was emotionally abusive, which left McCurdy with a lot of trauma. She never knew her mother was doing anything wrong because that’s how she was raised. She saw this as how all mothers treat their daughters. She looked up to her mom and always wanted to make her happy. This led McCurdy to do things she wasn’t comfortable with. McCurdy shares her story with the world in this book. People like me who were unaware of her struggles now see what was happening behind the scenes for this popular actress. View this post on Instagram A post shared by audrielles_library_ (@audrielles_library_)

“Fairy Tale” by Stephen King

My brother has been pestering me to read this book, and I finally got around to it this year. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King, released in September 2022, is about a young boy named Charlie Reade who befriends his old neighbor, Howard Bowditch. They form a bond when Reade is left to look after Bowditch. Bowditch has many secrets that Charlie slowly uncovers throughout the book. Bowditch leaves his house to Charlie when he dies, and this is where Charlie discovers a portal to another world. Charlie decides to venture into the portal hoping to save his dog, Radar, but he doesn’t anticipate what awaits him on his journey. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle 🦦 (@chellereadingthings)

“Shatter Me” by Tahereh Mafi

This series has BookTok in a chokehold. It’s been on my shelf for a long time, and I’ve only heard good things about it. This is a dystopian series about Juliette, a young girl who was put in jail for murder. Anyone she touches dies, and it is dangerous to even be near her. The world around her is suffering. People can’t get food, diseases are spreading and animals no longer roam. The Reestablishment locked her up, but the cause may also set her free. The Reestablishment sees Juliette as a weapon to be used against the fall of her city, and Juliette needs to decide if she’s willing to be a pawn for her freedom. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tia | Books & Life 🤍🎀 (@tias.bookshelf_)

“The Silent Patient” By alex michaelides

I was given this book a couple of years ago, and I finally read it last year. It was a slow start, but it grabs your attention once you get further into it. There is an intense plot twist, too. “The Silent Patient” is about a man named Theo who is obsessed with getting his patient, Alicia, to talk. Alicia had the perfect life. She’s a famous painter and has a loving husband. However, her husband comes home late one night and Alicia kills him. She never speaks again afterward. Theo becomes her psychologist at the mental institution she resides in. His whole life starts to revolve around finding the truth. This leads Theo into a world of confusion and thrill where he never knows what’s true and what’s not. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisa Darling (@reader.riss)

“Pride and Prejudice” by Jane Austen

I’m probably not the only one intimidated by classic novels. I used to think I wasn’t smart enough to comprehend the old writing, but I got used to it after a while. Reading classics has become so much easier with practice. I read this book my senior year of high school and loved it. It’s such a romantic classic. Everyone talks about the movie, but you have to experience the book. The audiobook is helpful because it makes comprehension easier. It’s like overhearing a conversation. “Pride and Prejudice,” if you don’t already know, is about Elizabeth Bennet and the love that grows between her and Mr. Darcy. Darcy is too proud to tell Elizabeth how he feels, and Elizabeth is too naive and headstrong to notice the signs. This leads to constant clashing. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pride&Prejudice (@my.pride.prejudice)

“The Love Hypothesis” by Ali hazelwood

This is another book popularized by BookTok. I read this last year and loved it. It was an immediate five-star read. “The Love Hypothesis” is about Olive, a Ph.D. candidate working on research for her project. She doesn’t believe in love, but her best friend, Anh, does. To get Anh off Olive’s back she tells her that she has a boyfriend. This leads her to kiss a random guy in hopes of convincing Anh. The person she kisses ends up being a professor at the school she’s attending. She asks Adam, the professor and a no-nonsense type of guy, to pretend to be her boyfriend. Surprisingly, Adam agrees. He’s never been her teacher, but a relationship between them is still frowned upon at the university. This, paired with real feelings that emerge, leads to trouble in their fake relationship. As I said, I loved this book so much. I ended up buying almost all of Ali Hazelwood’s books and I can’t wait to see what’s in store. View this post on Instagram A post shared by yami🪴🐍 (@yamibookshelf)

“Romancing Mister bridgerton” by julia quinn

The television show Bridgerton is based on this standalone series. This is Colin and Penelope’s book. This series has quickly become one of the most anticipated shows on Netflix. It’s a historical romance series that follows the Bridgerton family as each sibling falls in love. I’ve read the first two books, and I have read this book as well. They are so good and there’s so much more in the books than what is shown in the series. Penelope and Colin’s season is airing on May 16, 2024, which is perfect for those who want to read this book before they watch the show. “Romancing Mister Bridgerton” is about Penelope and Colin as their longtime friendship turns into love. Penelope has longed for Colin for years now, but Colin has never seen her in the way she desires. Colin goes on a trip to London but comes home to find things aren’t the same as when he left, especially Penelope. Spotify has all of the other books in this series if you want to stay up to date with all of the books and seasons. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jess – Reader of Books (@jessicadesamota)

“it ends with us” by colleen hoover

“The cruel prince” by holly black

I’ve been debating reading this series for a while now. Some people say it’s all politics, and others say it’s more romance. I am hesitant to read it because some readers were upset that it wasn’t what they expected. Those who do like this series, swear by it. “The Cruel Prince” follows Jude, whose parents were murdered when she was five. She tries to find her sisters who she was separated from when her parents died. They were thrown into the High Court of the Faerie. Most fey don’t like humans, especially Cardan, the prince of the fey. Jude finds it hard to fit in because of this stigma. Jude quickly learns how to manipulate and harm those around her to find her family, but finds that her sisters may not be the only things she’ll be saving. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farah Il 28 🇪🇬 (@foksha_1996)

“daisy jones & the six” by taylor jenkins reid