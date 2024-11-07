The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Podcasts have always been something that have scared me. I’ve never been the type to be able to sit still long and listening to someone talk for hours on end didn’t sound too appealing.

Recently, however, I decided to give it a try and I fell in love.

So here are some podcasts that I think you should definitely give a try if you’re trying to get into listening to podcasts:

“office ladies” with jenna fischer and angela kinsey

First up we have “Office Ladies.” This podcast was the first podcast I ever listened to and it’s what created my love for podcasts. I’m a huge fan of “The Office” and was thrilled to hear that I could dive deep into each episode with two of the main characters. The podcast is run by Angela Kinsey who played Angela Martin and Jenna Fischer who played Pam Beesley in the show. Each episode is a different episode from “The Office” where they share behind-the-scenes details that audience members didn’t know. We learn more about how the production, the actors’ lives outside of the series, all of the people who go into each episode and more. They have special guests which include other actors, directors and various other individuals who made the show what it is today. Kinsey and Fischer will have you laughing and crying while listening. They make the podcast so personal and inviting and it’s the perfect way to reminisce about my favorite show.

“The comment section” with drew afualo

Some of you might not know who Drew Afualo is, but she is known for taking down men on TikTok for being misogynistic and rude to women. I remember seeing her for the first time on my feed and feeling so happy to be in a world where women support women. In Afualo’s podcast, she and her guests go through their comment section on TikTok. Listeners are awarded discussions about sharing good vibes and laughs and roasting rude people in their comments. Afaulo’s look on receiving hate is infectious, she never takes what the haters are saying to heart and always has a witty comeback to combat their hate. She shares how everyone has something negative to say, but you should never take what they say to heart. Being happy and confident in who you are is key to living a fulfilled life.

“Back to the Barre” with christi lukasiak and kelly hyland

“Back to the Barre” is another podcast that gives their audience a behind-the-scenes look at a famous show. This podcast is based on the world-renowned show “Dance Moms.” For those of you who don’t know, “Dance Moms” is a reality series that follows a group of moms and daughters who dance for a woman named Abby Lee. This show is chaotic and dramatic and perfect for those who love drama and gossip. I started watching this show not too long ago and became addicted very fast. I soon found out about this podcast which is run by Christi Lukasiak and Kelly Hyland who were two very prominent moms in the show. These two usually had most of the drama surrounding them and were often getting into fights with Lee. On their show, they talk about what really happened in episodes that aired and clear the air with the audience about what happened behind the scenes. For those that loved the drama within the series, you will love to know all of the gossip that these two have to share.

“Call her daddy” with alex cooper

This wouldn’t be a podcast list if it didn’t include “Call Her Daddy.” This is one of the most popular podcasts right now. Host Alex Cooper shares just about everything and anything with her listeners. She isn’t afraid to get deep with her guests and shares the raw side of life. This podcast is a reflection of female empowerment and makes women around the world feel heard. Cooper has had a bunch of celebrities come on her podcasts such as Kamala Harris, Halsey, JoJo Siwa and many more interesting faces. Cooper gives advice on relationships, growing up, fame, sex and anything else she feels needs to be addressed. Her ability to be completely transparent with her audience creates this bond with her listeners and a feeling of understanding and relatability. This is a great podcast for those who want to work on themselves and feel seen as a woman.

“i’ll read what She’s reading” with kennedy, reggie and mikayla

For those who love reading, this is the perfect podcast for you. This podcast talks about anything and everything book-related. This group of gals shares their love of books and reading with their listeners. They give recommendations, opinions, deep dives and more within their show. They talk about book characters and authors and help inform their readers about various book-related topics. The girls interview authors and give their readers the inside scoop about their books and what’s up-and-coming with the series. They aren’t afraid to share their true opinions even if it goes against what most people in the book community think, which is refreshing, to say the least. Most often or not we see the repetition of the same opinions in the book community which can get annoying when you don’t feel the same. This podcast is full of laughs and giggles and is such a heartwarming podcast.

“The broski report” with brittany broski