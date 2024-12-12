The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Piercings are a fun, unique way to express yourself. Here I will detail my experience with piercings over the years and some quick tips to make the most out of them.

As a general rule, any pinchable part of your ear is pierceable. Always consult a professional piercer to confirm whether your ears can withstand a particular placement.

TRAGUS

Back in 2021, my best friend and I were feeling spontaneous and were seeking a moderate thrill. I think the tragus piercing is the perfect placement for matching piercings. It was right when the pandemic was calming down, so I hadn’t gotten a piercing in a long time. I was feeling pretty nervous because the tragus seems to be a really firm part of your ear. However, I would rate the pain for this piercing only about 5/10. It was super quick, easy and healed without any complications. The only thing I can say is that when it comes to piercings, you must be patient with the healing process; these don’t heal over night. This piercing also comes with some benefits. The tragus has been proven to help with migraines. It also contains acupuncture points that connect to the nervous system, and stimulating the vagus nerve can have a calming effect.

Double or triple lobe

These piercings are definitely the least painful and easiest to heal. I can’t lie, I definitely got carried away with my lobe piercings. I feel like the more you add, the more of a statement you can make with your ear. The first lobe piercing I got was at a young age, but as I got older I wanted to expand this collection. I have four on each side and I love them more than anything. These piercings are close to painless and an easy way to add femininity and expression to any look.

Belly Piercing

This piercing is hands down my favorite piercing of all time. I get the most compliments on it and I recommend it to any girl who is working on self confidence. I feel like this piercing spruces up any outfit, especially crop tops. I got this piercing as a sixteenth birthday gift and I have loved it every day since. I won’t sugarcoat it, this piercing definitely came with the most challenging and lengthy healing process. Almost a full month had passed and I thought my body was rejecting it. I thought it would never heal. I used a warm saline solution on it multiple times a day in an attempt to help it heal. I kept reminding myself to stay calm and patient, and after a few months, the redness finally disappeared. I could finally change my piercing and it no longer hurt.

Cartilage Piercing

This piercing is another fan favorite despite its lengthy healing phase. Many who get their cartilage pierced think it is an easy piercing to heal. However this is not the case, and you should do your research on healing times before getting any piercings at all. My cartilage piercing bothered me in my sleep for months. I would strongly advise going to a professional piercer who can pierce this with a needle rather than with a piercing gun to avoid infection and smooth healing.

tongue piercing