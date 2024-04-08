This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

At the age of 18, I embarked on a gap-trip program with EF Gap Year, an experience that was meant to be transformative and eye-opening.

While I cherish the memories of this three-month multicultural journey, it was also marked by several nightmare travel experiences that taught me invaluable lessons for future trips.

Stolen Phone

During my stay in Barcelona, I fell victim to pickpocketing, a harsh lesson in the realities of traveling. Despite being warned about the prevalence of pickpockets, I naively kept my phone in my back pocket, only to have it disappear without a trace. Thankfully, my friends came to the rescue with their phones, which prompted me to learn a new lesson: never leave your phone vulnerable. Now, I always keep it in my hand or securely stored in a bag. I even bring a spare old phone for emergencies. Photo by Fixelgraphy from Unsplash

Stolen Purse

In Paris, my carelessness struck again when my purse was stolen. Placing it on a table for just a moment, I turned my back, only to find it missing when I turned back around. With all my credit cards, debit cards and a significant amount of cash inside, I learned the hard way to never let my guard down. My solution? I now keep only one card with me at a time, leaving the rest safely stored at the hotel. Kristen Bryant / Her Campus

Lost Passport

Although this was not my own misfortune, my friend’s lost passport incident served as a wake-up call. Upon landing in Barcelona from Paris, she realized that she had left her passport on the plane. She frantically tried to retrieve it but the security would not let us back on the plane, and she faced the possibility of being stranded in a foreign country. Through the intervention of our tour guide and some stroke of luck, she was permitted to remain with the group, but not without the lesson ingrained in my mind: always double-check that you have your passport. Element5 Digital / Unsplash

Missed Flights

The chaos continued in Paris when our tour group found itself stranded at the airport for two days due to overlooked COVID-19 travel requirements. Unaware of the need for recent negative COVID-19 tests, we were denied boarding and left without a place to stay. All 60 of us went to the hospital to get COVID-19 tests, and we were luckily able to get on a flight the next day. The ordeal taught me the importance of thorough research and preparation before embarking on any journey, especially during uncertain times. ONE Media via YouTube

Lost Hotel Key