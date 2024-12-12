The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the holidays approach, I have started putting together my holiday wishlist on Google Slides. It is an essential tradition to the best time of year. Here are six products that I want, but will probably not be seeing under my tree this Christmas.

I have been obsessed with everything from Alo Yoga recently. I love the basic color options and the elegance of their loungewear. This Alo Sherpa jacket is so fun and looks so cozy, which is why I had no other choice but to add it to my unrealistic wishlist. I have a sweatset and a pair of Alo recovery sneakers and I can’t recommend them enough. The material is amazing and I love walking around representing Alo. I always feel put together when I wear Alo, even if it’s just a simple loungewear set. All I want for the holidays is to do pilates at the Alo gym with Jake Shane. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiff W. | Petite Fashion (@lazzzysundaze)

The Polo Bear collection by Ralph Lauren is simply the cutest collection ever. The Polo Bear is such a staple and is ideal for the upcoming winter season. I am tempted to add this to my actual holiday wishlist but I don’t expect to find this sweater under my tree on Christmas morning thanks to the intimidating price tag.

The Apple Airpods Max are a must-have. I have been wanting these forever. The Airpods Max are agreeably super useful, especially for college students. We are constantly walking to class, studying, working out or cleaning your apartment or dorm. Not to mention, the look of these is so cool and sleek.

I have to admit, I bought the summer edition of the iconic Rhode phone case this past summer. It just might be my favorite impulse purchase. Hailey Bieber is simply that girl and she has influenced me in many and numerous ways. I couldn’t rave more about the peptide lip treatments, and don’t get me started on the blush. I have the Rhode blush in the shade Teddy and it’s the most flattering color for fall and winter. I am obsessed with the raspberry jelly phone case color as I find it the perfect color to match with winter fashion. @winky560 forgive my nails plz #Rhode #rhodephonecase #rhodeskin @rhode skin ♬ Life Is Worth Living – Justin Bieber

This Hatch alarm clock has been on my radar for ages now and I have yet to buy it myself. The look of these alarm clocks is so chic for any living space. It has the ideal clean look to level up your nightstand and sleep all in one. As a college student who doesn’t have the best sleep schedule, this Hatch alarm clock is proven to help us wake up more peacefully. It mimics a sunrise by using light and sound to wake you up gradually.