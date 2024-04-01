My Top 3 Favorite Episodes of ‘Friends’

Call me basic, but “Friends” is my all-time favorite TV show. Growing up my mom always had it on TV, so naturally I always have it on TV (you can find it on Max).
Also, of course, here’s a spoiler warning just in case you haven’t watched “Friends” yet, even though the show ended 20 years ago.
- “The one with the red sweater” (S8E2)
This episode is arguably “Friends” most iconic episode, as I’m sure other “Friends” fans would agree. It is my favorite, and whenever I watch this episode, I wish I could watch it again for the first time.
Recently, I made my boyfriend watch “Friends” with me from start to finish. Since he had never seen it, the best part was seeing his reaction to this episode.
This is the episode that Joey, Monica and Phoebe find out Ross is the father of Rachel’s baby. (Even though Ross doesn’t even know Rachel is pregnant.)
Basically, the main idea of the episode is that all Rachel’s friends know of the baby’s dad is that he owns a red sweater, which he left in Rachel’s apartment.
When Ross sees the sweater, he claims it as his, revealing that he’s the dad.
Here is a clip of the most exciting part.
- “THE ONE AFTER ROSS SAYS RACHEL” (S5E1)
At the end of season four, there is a two-part finale when Ross marries his fiancé Emily.
Ross and Emily’s relationship was always slightly rocky because Emily was often jealous of Ross and Rachel’s friendship (since the two had previously dated).
When they’re at the altar Ross is supposed to say, “I Ross, take the Emily”, but he says Rachel’s name instead. I’m glad he did this, because I don’t like Emily.
Emily was very mad but they still got married. (Spoiler alert: the marriage doesn’t last long.)
This is a huge plot twist, I often see videos on Tik-Tok of people reacting to this scene when watching for the first time.
- “THE ONE WHERE EVERYBODY FINDS OUT” (S5E14)
-
In this episode, everyone finds out that Monica and Chandler are dating.
Monica and Chandler started their relationship when they were in London for Ross and Emily’s wedding.
Joey was the first to know about the two of them because Chandler had an eyelash curler and Monica said she lost her eyelash curler. Joey puts it together and starts freaking out.
But during this episode, everyone finds out they had been hooking up and are now together.
The best part of this is that Phoebe pretends to be attracted to Chandler to try and get him to break, admitting that he and Monica are together.
This plan works and Chandler ends up admitting that he loves Monica.
These are my top three episodes of “Friends,” but my list of favorites could go on and on.
If you haven’t yet seen “Friends,” you should definitely watch it. It’s an easy show to watch so I love having it on, even for its comforting background noise.