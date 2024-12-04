The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

Black Friday used to be a day when stores were mobbed due to the best sales of the year being exclusively in-store.

People would fight each other to get the best gifts and some unfortunate people would end up being arrested due to how far they would go to get a gift.

But as the years go on, and online shopping becomes more convenient to people, most deals are available online too.

Here’s what I bought on Black Friday from the comfort of my home.

A Chef’s knife My boyfriend loves to cook and he has been asking for a chef knife for ages. I’ve known I was going to get him one for a while but I really know nothing about kitchen utensils and what’s good or bad. I tried looking on Amazon (because where else would I start), and while they do have chef’s knives, they all looked cheap and didn’t seem like they would last super long. A lot of the reviews said the knives were great for the first few uses and then became dull. I wanted to buy something that would be worth it for the cost and something my boyfriend could use for years to come. Through further research, I found a chef knife on the Sur La Table website that was originally $176 but was on sale for $50. I would absolutely never spend $176 on a single knife, and even $50 was pushing it, but since my boyfriend has been wanting one for so long, I went ahead and bought it. The reviews were great and it seemed like a quality piece, so that helped me justify the price. A cutting board Again, for my boyfriend, to go along with the knife, is a quality cutting board. In our apartment, we have your basic plastic cutting boards that we got on Amazon that work for me, but they are admittedly bad quality. My boyfriend is always cooking, so he often talks about how he wants a good wooden cutting board that is good for chopping or serving things on. And just like the knife, I had no idea where to find a good wooden cutting board. Some of them are handmade and super expensive and I immediately knew those were not in my budget. When I added the knife to my cart, this cutting board was recommended as something that people also buy. This cutting board was originally $40 and it was on sale for $25, so I figured I would be killing two birds with one stone and buying them both from the same place. A hand and stone gift card My mom deserves a spa day, and Hand and Stone was having a fantastic deal for Black Friday where you could buy a gift card online for $79.95 that the recipient can use for either a massage or facial. I was originally going to get her a gift card somewhere else for a massage and it would’ve been about $150 for the same hour-long massage, so this was a steal for me. When purchasing the gift card I also have the option to add a tip onto the gift card so my mom doesn’t need to worry about paying anything out of pocket when she goes. With the tip, I paid $95.94 which still saved me over $50, which I was very happy about. When checking out you could pick a time and day for the gift card to be sent via email, so I picked a time on Christmas morning for her to get it. This made it super convenient that I didn’t need to go anywhere to pick up a physical gift card.

These were the three deals that I was happiest to find on Black Friday this year, and I hope my mom and boyfriend are just as happy to receive them as I was to buy them!