I have always loved watching movies. I am the type of person who needs the TV on to fall asleep, which is a habit that might irk some.

However, this habit has led me to explore various movies. While I have watched various films, I have go-to ones that I continue to rewatch over and over again, and a specific movie for a bunch of different occasions.

Here are some of my top favorite rewatches.

“Superbad” This is my go-to movie to put on if I am hanging out with a large group of friends. Both girls and boys love this movie; it is a good comedy to laugh over. This is a safety option that you really can’t go wrong with. I still laugh every time I watch it. “Mean Girls” “Mean Girls” has always been one of my favorite movies. I have probably watched it over 20 times. This movie is funny because it captures the high school stereotypes that society has created. It is one of my favorite movies to watch when I am hanging out with my girlfriends. “The wolf of wall street” I know other girls can relate to this; if you are hanging out with a boy and debating what movie to put on, I promise it is best to just put on “The Wolf Of Wall Street.” Typically, all boys love this movie, and it is overall a really good movie. It is one of my all-time favorites and you can’t really go wrong when watching it (unless maybe you are with your parents). “The notebook” This is another classic that I am sure many girls can relate to. This is my all-time go-to heartbreak movie. I have not had a breakup where this movie was not part of my healing routine. Whenever I go through a break-up, I watch this movie to get out a good cry. It is the ultimate romance movie. “Grown ups” I have always been a big fan of Adam Sandler movies. They are some of my favorite comedies and I love watching them with my family. This is one of my go-to comfort movies when I don’t know what else to put on. It is wholesome and funny at the same time. “the conjuring” I love a good horror movie night, and my favorite series of horror movies is “The Conjuring” movies. I love how they are all connected, and in each movie, little pieces lead into the next part. “High school Musical” This was my favorite movie as a kid, and I continue to watch it when I don’t know what else to put on. Zac Efron was my first crush and I used to have “High School Musical”-themed birthday parties when I was younger. Anyways, the songs from these movies are great, and I sing to them in the car with my friends. “Catch me if you can” There isn’t a special occasion when I watch this movie, but I think it is a great film. I love Leonardo DiCaprio films, and this one has an exciting storyline.

Overall, I love various movie genres. I think movies are a great way to bring people together, and the best movies are the ones that elicit emotion in you.

Anyways, if you need a movie to watch, you can refer back to this article for some ideas!