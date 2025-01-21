The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Welcome to 2025, girls! It’s a new year, which means new fashion trends are in.

Here are six of my predictions of what I believe we will see growing in style during the upcoming months.

Fringe

Starting off strong, we have fringe. The outfit depicted below is entirely fringe, but it doesn’t just stop there. One of the most popular fringe staples in a wardrobe is fringe boots. However, purses, jackets and especially fringe suede items are extremely in. This style of clothing has been shown throughout history, including in the 1920s, 1950s and 1970s. This material would be prominent on flapper dresses, fringed jackets and even suede vests. This is mainly known to fall under the category of “boho (bohemian) style.”

Studded Clothing

Studs, studs studs. This is an extremely versatile way to spice up your look this year. Studs can pretty much be found or added onto any type of clothing you can imagine. Pieces of clothing studs are absolutely to die for on include the outline of jeans (as shown below), purses, leather jackets and especially belts. This timeless look has been prominent in the 2010s and is now making a comeback. Not even just girls now but many different people throughout time have used studs as a fashion statement. This even includes people ranging from categories such as rock ‘n’ roll singers to goths.

Isabel Marant Sneakers

Next on the list is Isabel Marant sneakers. Unlike my other predictions, this is a specific brand. Isabel Marant is a French brand that was first founded in 1995. Isabel Marant launched her first line of knitwear in 1989. This is an entire company that has any clothing product one is able to imagine and even has its own runway shows. The most popular product of theirs is sneakers. These sneakers are wedges, which increase the height of whoever is wearing them while also maintaining a chic look.

Aviator Jackets

Aviator jackets are absolutely a must have in your closet. I myself was just gifted one for the holidays. This jacket is usually made with brown leather (sometimes black) and lined with fur on the inside. It also has a fur collar that folds over, and many of these jackets have straps at the bottom of them. These jackets are not puffy and help you maintain a sophisticated look while also keeping you extremely warm. As many of us are able to assume, this style of jacket is based on the types of ones worn by pilots in the early 1900s. This is because they were not an eyesore but are also very durable and functional.

ZigZag Headbands

Zigzag headbands have began to make a huge comeback in this recent year. Not only do they look super cute, but they are extremely practical and keep your hair out of your face. You are able to use them to keep your hair back while doing your makeup and even wear them out, as they give hair way more volume. This headband works and looks amazing for all types and lengths of hair. Zigzag headbands mainly come in the colors of black and the tortoise shell design, and first became a popular accessory in the ’90s and lasted into the early 2000s. Celebrities including Bella Hadid and even Dylan Sprouse have been captured wearing zigzag headbands in 2024, truly demonstrating that this look is definitely reemerging.

Leopard Print Everything