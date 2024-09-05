This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

Yesterday, the upcoming cast for the 33rd season of “Dancing with the Stars” was announced live on “Good Morning America.”

Here is the lineup of the contestants along with the pros they will be dancing with. Included are links to some of the pros’ previous dances to give an idea what viewers might be in for this season.

Stephen Nedoroscik

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rylee Arnold (@ryleearnold1) Stephen Nedoroscik went viral during the 2024 Paris Olympics, dubbed “The Pommel Horse Guy.” While he specializes in only one gymnastic event, his performance led the United States to a bronze team medal, with Nedoroscik earning his own bronze for the individual pommel horse event. But did you know he’s also a Penn Stater? Nedoroscik was a part of Penn State’s men’s gymnastics team, graduating in 2020. During his time as a collegiate athlete he won two pommel horse titles in 2017 and 2018. He’s paired up with Rylee Arnold, who made her pro debut last season. She’s since become an audience favorite and fans are excited to see her take on the ballroom again.

Danny Amendola

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Witney Carson McAllister (@witneycarson) Danny Amendola is a former wide receiver player who played 13 seasons in the NFL. He’s best known for his two Super Bowl wins with the New England Patriots. Since retiring in 2022, he spent a year as a coach for the Las Vegas Raiders and appeared on the reality competition show “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.” Amendola’s pro partner is Witney Carson, who is returning to the show after being absent last year following the birth of her second child. She is known for her creative choreography and chilling Halloween contemporaries, so fans are excited to see her back.

Phaedra Parks

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Val (@valentin) Phaedra Parks is most famous for being on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” from 2010 to 2017. However, she has announced that she will be returning for the newest season in July 2025. She recently appeared on the second season of “The Traitors,” where she showed she could be just as competitive as reality competition stars. Parks was selected as a Traitor, but still knew how to keep the mood lively as she “killed” her competition. Parks’ pro dancer is Val Chmerkovskiy, who is the most recent winner of “Dancing with the Stars.” He won his third Mirrorball with Marvel star Xochitl Gomez, though fans might know him best as Zendaya‘s partner in season 16.

Joey Graziadei

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy (@jennajohnson) “Dancing with the Stars” loves repping Bachelor Nation, and this season is no exception. Joey Graziadei first appeared on Charity Lawson’s season of “The Bachelorette,” ending up as the runner-up (Lawson just appeared on the previous season of DWTS). He then became “The Bachelor,” where he proposed to Kelsey Anderson in the finale. Graziadei is partnered with Jenna Johnson. She has made it to the finals three times, winning the athletes season with Adam Rippon.

Anna Delvey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ezra sosa (@ezra.sosa) Every season of “Dancing with the Stars” needs their controversial character. We’ve had Carole Baskin, Jamie Lynn Spears and now Anna Delvey. Delvey is known for posing as an heiress to infiltrate upper-class New York. She falsified financial documents and forged wire transfer confirmations to keep up her ruse. Her story was the basis for the Netflix miniseries “Inventing Anna.” In 2019, Delvey was convicted of grand larceny and theft of services and was sentenced to 12 years in prison. She was released in February 2021 for good behavior. However, fans were quick to note that she is still wearing an ankle monitor, as seen in her cast photos. Her pro dancer is Ezra Sosa. This is his first year as a pro, previously being a member of the DWTS troupe for three years. However, he got his first taste of being a pro when he danced with Lawson last season when her partner was unable to perform.

Ilona Maher

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alan Bersten (@alanbersten) Another standout Olympian from the Paris Olympics, Ilona Maher is a professional rugby player who helped lead the U.S. team to their first Olympic medal, taking home the bronze. She will be the first ever rugby player to compete on the show. She has since featured on the digital cover for the 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, and she uses her platform to advocate for body positivity. Maher will be dancing with Alan Bersten, who has been a pro for 10 seasons. He’s taken home the Mirrorball one time, winning with Bachelorette Hannah Brown.

Chandler Kinney

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brandon Armstrong (@brandonarmstrong) Actress Chandler Kinney is an up and coming actress, appearing in projects Gen Z may recognize. She was most recently on “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” and “Pretty Little Liars: Summer School,” both of which are spinoffs of the show “Pretty Little Liars.” She’s also been in several Disney projects, appearing as a recurring character on “K.C. Undercover” and werewolf Willa in the “Zombies” franchise (her song “We Own the Night” went viral on TikTok). She will be dancing with Brandon Armstrong. He has yet to win the Mirrorball, but he’s made an impact with his recent partners Jordin Sparks and Lele Pons.

Eric Roberts

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britt Stewart (@brittbenae) Actor Eric Roberts has over 700 acting credits, with some of his most well-known works being “King of the Gypsies” and “Star 80.” If you don’t recognize him from his films, you may be more familiar with his daughter, Emma Roberts, or his sister, Julia Roberts. Roberts is paired with Britt Stewart, who has competed four times previously. She recently got engaged to “CODA” star Daniel Durant, whom she danced with on season 31.

Brooks Nader

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooks Nader (@brooksnader) Brooks Nader is a model who rose to fame in 2019 after winning the Sports Illustrated Swim Search, where aspiring models can appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated. Nader was featured in a “Baywatch-“inspired photoshoot in 2023 alongside other cover models like Megan Fox and Kim Petras. She will be performing with Gleb Savchenko. Savchenko has made it to the finals several times, most recently with Shangela, the first drag queen on “Dancing with the Stars.”

Reginald VelJohnson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Slater (@theemmaslater) Reginald VelJohnson is best known for being one of the most famous sitcom dads during the 1990s. He played Carl Winslow on “Family Matters” from 1989 to 1997. VelJohnson will be dancing with Emma Slater. Slater is a longtime pro for “Dancing with the Stars,” and she won the Mirrorball with NFL running back Rashad Jennings in season 24.

Tori Spelling

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pasha Pashkov (@pashapashkov) Tori Spelling is an actress known for playing Donna Martin on “Beverly Hills, 90210.” She’s also not afraid of taking on more “campy” roles, appearing as herself in “Scream 2” and “Sharknado.” Spelling will be dancing with pro Pasha Pashkov. He placed third on the most recent season, dancing with “Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix.

Dwight Howard

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwight Howard (@dwighthoward) Dwight Howard has played in the NBA for 18 seasons, including eight for the Orlando Magic. He won an NBA championship in 2020, and has been playing basketball in Taiwan since 2022. Howard is partnered with Daniella Karagach. This won’t be her first time dancing with an NBA player, as she won season 30 with Iman Shumpert. She earned an Emmy nomination for her “Us-“inspired contemporary during that season.

Jenn Tran