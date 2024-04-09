Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
My Picks for Late-Night Food at Penn State

State College boasts a downtown that is always busy, no matter what day of the week it is. Penn State students share a bond over the food options that we all flock to at the late hours of the night.

I have been to all of these places multiple times, and after some careful analysis, I have come up with my list of favorite to least favorite.

El Jefe’s

El Jefe’s is by far the best late-night food option in my opinion. There are a variety of different things to order and the workers are so friendly to everyone.

Anytime I go to El Jefe’s, I run into people I know and it is the perfect way to end my night. El Jefe’s even offers breakfast, but honestly, if you’re at Jefe’s during the daytime, I would find it a little strange (but to each their own).

Anyways, freshman year I overdid it with eating El Jefe’s so I took a quick break, but now it is back to being my favorite again.

Are u hungry

This was one of my favorite places freshman year and unfortunately it has now shut down.

This was very upsetting news because I love their chicken tenders, and since McDonald’s always closes early, Are U Hungry was the perfect option. Hopefully, they will make a comeback sometime soon.

dp dough

DP Dough is definitely one of the best late-night food places in State College. There is always a line out of the door, especially on a Friday or Saturday night.

This is the perfect place to eat after a late night out and it is very filling.

canyon pizza

This might be a hot take, but I actually like Canyon Pizza. It is definitely not my first choice, but every time I have eaten there, I don’t hate it.

It is also really quick and cheap, so it is the perfect option for college students, regardless of the health and sanitation concerns.

mcdonald’s

I love McDonald’s, but I have an issue with the McDonald’s here. Anytime I try to go, it is closed.

I miss when McDonald’s used to be open 24/7, and I think if it still was, it would be more of a staple late-night food option for Penn State students.

sheetz

Sheetz used to be a go-to late-night place for Penn State. It was perfect when it was downtown, and I would always go to get the mac and cheese bites.

Unfortunately, it is now shut down, but there is still one open that is a little off-campus. The issue is that unless you want to Uber or you have a designated driver, then you it is not easily accessible.

yallah taco

This is definitely a hot take, but I do not like Yallah Taco at all. I know a lot of students absolutely love it, but I am just not a big fan.

I can’t really explain why, especially since I like Mexican food. I just think I will always prefer El Jefe’s over Yallah.

Penn State has a lot of great places to eat, but I think all of the students would love if some new places opened. I find myself constantly going to the same places over and over again, so some variety would be great.

Late-night food is my favorite way to end the night, and I am sure a lot of you can relate. Stay safe and remember to eat!

Jaden is a second-year at Penn State who is majoring in Advertising and minoring in Digital Media Trends and Analytics.