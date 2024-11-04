The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s election season and Vice President Kamala Harris has some of the biggest celebrities backing her in the 2024 presidential election.

In the recent months leading up to the election, many celebrities have publicly endorsed Harris, expressing their support and rallying their fans to engage in the political process.

On Sept. 10, Taylor Swift posted to her Instagram that she would be casting her vote for Harris and running mate Tim Walz. She was returned with an overwhelming response of 11 million likes.

Swift signed the post “Childless Cat Lady” referring to vice presidential candidate JD Vance’s insulting comment he made about women in America.

Swift has a powerful and loyal fan base with a strong appeal to young voters, motivating younger demographics to make the right decision for the future of America.

Following Swift’s endorsement, Stevie Knicks of Fleetwood Mac agreed with Swift’s statement and encouraged her followers to register to vote, and signed her post “Childless Dog Lady.”

Comedian Billy Eichner brought back his popular “Billy on the Street” gameshow, featuring the iconic Will Ferrell. The two were seen wearing shirts that said “Loud White Men for Kamala.”

Eichner and Ferrell offer up a dollar to strangers as they ask them who they are voting for. This was the first time Ferrell spoke out in support of Harris.

Many Republicans have also endorsed Harris, which is a huge deal.

Former vice president Dick Cheney announced his plan to vote for Harris.

“In our nation’s 248-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump,” Cheney said.

Cheney’s daughter, Liz Cheney was a former United States Representative and will be voting for Harris and running mate Tim Walz.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, famous actor and former Governor of California, has been openly critical of former president Donald Trump since the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021.

Famous rock singer and New Jersey native Bruce Springsteen posted a video statement opposing Republican candidates Trump and Vance and showed his full support for the Democrat candidates.

Springsteen and singer John Legend both performed at Harris’ Philadelphia rally on Oct. 28 in focus on unity rather than division in America.

“Donald Trump doesn’t understand this country, its history or what it means to be deeply American,” Springsteen said.

Another outspoken celebrity in support of Harris is Beyoncé as she attended a Harris rally in Houston on Oct. 25. Beyoncé delivered a very powerful speech to endorse Vice President Harris.

“I’m not here as a celebrity, I’m not here as a politician. I’m here as a mother,” Beyoncé said.

Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe spoke at a Trump rally where he became the face of controversy. Hinchcliffe made a racist joke equating Puerto Rico to “a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean.”

Bad Bunny, a Puerto Rican singer and rapper released a video to his Instagram captioned “garbage.” The eight-minute video beautifully showcases Puerto Rican heritage, culture and more, while also serving as a critique of Hinchcliffe’s remarks.

Other celebs like Jennifer Aniston, Gracie Abrams, Charlie XCX, Chrissy Teigen, Billie Eilish, Eminem and so many others in the spotlight have backed Harris as we gear up for the 2024 election.