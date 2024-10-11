October Activities in State College

Being in State College during fall is truly magical, so why not find new ways to enjoy it through community events? Whether you’re a freshman exploring new surroundings or a senior making the most of your final fall semester, consider stepping off campus and embracing the cozy vibes in Happy Valley.
Here’s a list of what’s going on in and around town this month:
- hALLOWEEN movies at the state theatre
-
The State Theatre will be playing a variety of movies this spooky season. As of publication, they’ve played “The Evil Dead,” “Suspiria,” “Frankenstein,” “The Babadook” and more. Check out their Instagram to see what movies they’ll feature next.
- Wasson Farm Fest — October 12-13, 19-20
-
Wasson Farm will have its Fall Fest from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekends through October at Wasson Farm in State College.
There will be hayrides, pumpkin picking, corn maze, farm animals, straw tunnel, games, barrel train, food and wine tasting and more.
Their first weekend of the festival was Oct. 5 and 6, but there are still two weekends left to enjoy the festivities.
- Downtown State COLLEGE fall fest — october 12
-
Downtown State College will host its 23rd annual fall festival and will take place on Allen Street from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12.
Allen Street will be lined with activities and engagement stations fun for the whole family. There will be balloon animals, face painting and pony rides. There will also be food from vendors like Dulce Luca, Bonnie Blues BBQ and more.
- Pumpkin Fest 2024 – October 18
-
The Arboretum’s fall festival is back.
There will be pumpkin carving contests, lighted jack-o’-lantern displays, music, food truck vendors and activities for everyone.
- Punkin’ Chunkin’ Fall Festival — October 19
-
The 2024 Punkin’ Chunkin’ Fall Festival will be Saturday Oct. 19, at Bald Eagle State Park in Howard. Hosted by the Howard Fire Company, this festival will feature pumpkin launching from catapults, trebuchets and more.
In addition to pumpkin launching, there will also be about 100 craft vendors, hayrides, food vendors and a pumpkin pie eating contest.
- Apple Fest at Curtin Village — October 19
-
The Curtin Village is hosting a festival with all things apple: apple butter, apple desserts, apple cider, hard apple cider and wine. There is a 5 dollar entry fee for this event.
- Ghostly Gallop 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run — October 26
-
Another chance to get up and active this Halloween season.
The Old Gregg School Ghostly Gallop is on Saturday Oct. 26 and will be from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the Old Gregg School in Spring Mills.
Registrations are accepted up to race day, so there’s still time to join in on the fun.
- Halloween Costume Parade — October 27
-
Centre Region Parks and Recreation will host the 76th annual Halloween Costume Parade on Sunday Oct. 27. The parade will start at 6:30 p.m. on Burrowes Avenue between College and Beaver Avenues downtown.
There will be a costume contest, cash prizes and candy treats.
The State College area has a variety of activities that celebrate fall. So grab your friends and enjoy all thsi community has to offer!