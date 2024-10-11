October Activities in State College

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Being in State College during fall is truly magical, so why not find new ways to enjoy it through community events? Whether you’re a freshman exploring new surroundings or a senior making the most of your final fall semester, consider stepping off campus and embracing the cozy vibes in Happy Valley.

Here’s a list of what’s going on in and around town this month:

The State College area has a variety of activities that celebrate fall. So grab your friends and enjoy all thsi community has to offer!