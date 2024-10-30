The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Everyone loves the classic girls night out, or GNO, but it’s not always possible or reasonable to have a crazy night out on the town.

Whether school work is catching up to you, you’re just too tired to get dressed up or whatever it may be, try these girls night in, or GNI, ideas with your roomies the next time staying in pajamas sounds better than putting on your cutest outfit.

Try a New Recipe You don’t have to be Gordon Ramsay to make cooking in your college apartment fun and rewarding. Home-cooked food is also comforting in stressful times like exam season. If making pizza dough from scratch or whipping up mashed potatoes on your own is out of your comfort zone, try cooking a simple pasta with fun sauce and a caesar salad. No matter what the dishes are, making dinner can be a fun activity for you and your roommates to bond over. Photo from Pinterest.com Find an arts and crafts project Sometimes there’s nothing better than unleashing your inner child and creating a cute and personalized craft. You can pair your project with your homemade dinner for a whole evening of fun. Festive projects like building gingerbread houses or carving pumpkins are perfect for the chilly fall and winter nights in State College and can help you get into the holiday spirit. If you want to plan an arts and crafts night not centered around a holiday, then something like painting wine glasses is a simple yet exciting way to spruce up your apartment’s bar cart. Photo from Pinterest.com Spa Night If you’re looking to spend the night at home chances are you’re in need of a little relaxation and rejuvenation. A spa night is the perfect idea for you and your friends in this scenario. Wear cute pajamas or robes, bring fun nail polish colors, grab some face masks from Ulta or CVS and have at it. You can even make a refreshing drink like tea with lemon or water with cucumber. Paint each other’s nails, catch up on life and just enjoy being with your girls while practicing self care. Photo from Pinterest.com rom-com watch party Everyone loves a good “chick flick.” If you say you don’t, you’re either lying or just haven’t watched the right ones yet. Download a few of your favorite 2000s romantic comedies and spend the night getting lost in the magic of the movies with your girls. “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days,” “Clueless,” “10 Things I Hate About You,” “Pretty Woman” and “13 Going On 30” are all great starter movies if you’re unsure which films will bring the best feel-good vibes to your movie night. Photo from Pinterest.com Board Game Night The last idea I have for your GNI is a board game night. It’s important to disconnect and unplug from our busy lives sometimes. Rediscover your love for your favorite childhood board games and find new ones as an adult. If you like to get competitive, make it a competition and play for prizes. You could also just play for fun. Sometimes the best activities are the ones you would have never thought to try in college. Photo from Pinterest.com

While getting all glammed up and spending a night on the town with your girls can be fun, sometimes you would rather just stay in. Hopefully these GNI activities can convince you that having fun is more about the people you spend time with rather than where you go or how much money you spend.

Happy GNI!