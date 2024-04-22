The Best Gifts for Mother’s Day

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There is no task more difficult than picking out the perfect gift for your mom.

Between Christmas, Mother’s Day, birthdays and other special celebrations, it is easy to run out of gift ideas relatively quickly. If your mom is anything like mine, she’s picky, too.

My mom rarely wears jewelry, she’s low maintenance and she never tells me what she wants. Over the years, I’ve found some staple gifts that are sure to impress.

Flowers

Even back in high school, I’d run down to the local supermarket to pick up a bouquet for my mom just because. If you have a celebration coming up, consider buying your mom a flower arrangement.

I was away at school for my mom’s birthday, so I had a local flower shop put together a bouquet for her. My mom loved it, especially since I had it specifically curated to her liking!

Bonus: flower deliveries usually come with a vase. The next time you buy your mom flowers, she’ll have a beautiful vase to reuse.

Self Care Items

My mom is one of the most hard-working women I know. I know everyone says that, but seriously, she amazes me. With that being said, she definitely deserves some time to herself.

Over the years, I’ve found that she really likes bath salts and bath bombs. She’s also hooked on anything eucalyptus-scented from bath and body works.

For Christmas this year, I found a full-length massage mat for a great price on Amazon. She loved it. It has ten different massage settings and a built-in heating feature.

Whenever I’m away, she turns my room into her relaxation room. She leaves the mat laid out on my bed and binges “The Bachelor” or “The Voice” on my TV. I love knowing that some gifts encourage her to spend a little time on herself.

Edible Arrangements

If you’re away from home, Edible Arrangements are also great gifts for your mom. They offer a wide selection of sweet treats for your loved ones; you can even add on balloons, stuffed animals and more.

I got my mom a basic arrangement, which came in a jumbo-sized coffee mug as well. She loves the mug — the size makes it versatile. Apparently, it’s a great soup mug.

For the fruit itself, she said she especially liked the chocolate-covered apples. I think this gift is super simple and fun, and it’s so worth it if you need a gift last minute.

Concert Tickets and Other Experiences

I haven’t done this one yet, but once my mom’s favorite artists come to perform close enough to home, I will definitely be jumping on the bandwagon. I remember reading that people really appreciate experiences over material, and I 100% agree.

If your mom “wants nothing,” consider treating her to an activity she really enjoys. Whether it’s a concert, a trip to the pottery studio, a baseball game or a night at the casino, your mom will definitely get a kick out of this gift.

Something Sentimental

Moms love sentimental things. I wrote an article for my mom just because I wanted to. She said she bawled like a baby while reading it and wants me to get it printed and framed for her. Even if you aren’t much of a writer, you can check out guided gifts like “Mom, I Wrote a Book About You.”

This book prompts you the entire time! You’re able to write your mother-daughter story without doing any of the heavy lifting. You can also check out Etsy. Plenty of small shops will do things like watercolor paintings and photo-printed blankets that even the pickiest of moms will be sure to love.

College Merch

Every Christmas since my senior year of high school, I find myself buying my mom and dad Penn State crews, hoodies, t-shirts and mugs. They’re never disappointed.

Whenever PSU’s Her Campus chapter ordered fall merch, I decided to get my mom a hoodie as well. We had these hoodies customized, so my mom’s says “Macy’s Mom” on the front. This gift definitely gives soccer mom vibes and maybe it was a misjudgment on my part, but she likes it and it’s fun to twin with her (sometimes).

Kitchenware

My mom spends a decent amount of time in the kitchen. After receiving an air fryer as a gift for Christmas, she has been absolutely hooked.

Seriously, she makes hot dogs, grilled cheese and chicken in her air fryer.

Take a quick survey of your kitchen and consider what appliances you’re missing or can replace. Even if your kitchen is fully furnished with appliances, you can check out smaller shops, like Etsy, to get something custom-made.

I’ve found some really cool engraved cutting boards — get your mom’s favorite recipe etched into her cutting board.

Tech

If your mom is still stuck in the 20th Century, take a look at her current tech situation.

My mom has upgraded to an iPhone XR with a pair of AirPods to go with it.

Will she ever be able to independently send an email? Probably not.

That doesn’t matter. I’ll take all the gift ideas I can get at this point.

Gifting is difficult, especially when your mom is completely content with what she has. Just remember, you’re doing the most by putting in the effort to give her something special!