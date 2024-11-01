Five Stores to Elevate Your Corporate Wardrobe

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whether you’re preparing for an interview, internship, job or presentation, shopping at the following stores can be a step forward to a chic look under any corporate circumstance.

Finding the right styles to finalize your corporate wardrobe can be challenging, but with the right approach, you can skillfully achieve your vision.

Here are some trendy stores to help navigate your options.

Madewell Madewell targets customers who are seeking a business casual, timeless wardrobe that is ideal for corporate office jobs. Madewell has something for every person and every occasion. Offering a diverse selection of clothing and accessories, it is the perfect spot to start building your corporate wardrobe. From trousers and chic blazers to elegant dresses, shoes and accessories, you’ll have no problem finding the essentials to elevate your professional look. P.S. For every pair of jeans you donate, you get $20 off a new pair. Zara Zara offers fashionable clothing at affordable prices which is truly the best of both worlds. Based in Europe, Zara carries trendy yet elegant clothes while still focusing on European streetwear. This can be a perfect combination for a number of workplaces. If you are working in a big city environment like New York City, Zara is a great store to incorporate into your wardrobe. See their basics or blazers or work party dresses; you won’t walk away empty-handed. Aritzia The shopping destination everyone dreams of- aside from the dressing rooms not having mirrors. Aritzia carries several of its own brands like Wilfred, Babaton and Tna for women of all ages. Aritzia also sells exclusive brands like adidas, AGOLDE and Levi’s. The clothing pieces in Aritzia are trendy and designed to suit every occasion and aesthetic. If you prefer online shopping, the Aritzia website has a drop-down section called “Wear to Work” which is a helpful guide when deciding what to purchase. There are plenty of sleek and classical options to choose from when you enter Aritiza. It’s the perfect store to elevate your corporate style, especially for a city job. Abercrombie & Fitch Over the years, Abercrombie & Fitch has rebranded their company to appeal to a more mature crowd, ideal for post-college individuals, and no one’s complaining. Abercrombie carries great everyday staples. From neutrals to classy to a more laid-back vibe, you’ll find many clothes to add to your cart. On their website, they have a collection named “Office Approved” which lists endless options of clothing for these corporate occasions. Abercrombie & Fitch is a great choice when deciding where to find a stylish wardrobe for your career era. J.Crew J.Crew offers modern classics with a hint of character, creating a style that feels like preppy streetwear that never misses the mark. “Wear-to-work” is listed on the drop-down on the J.Crew website, offering many versatile options that cater to diverse tastes. Whether you prefer a classic elegant look or a more contemporary style, you can find the perfect pieces to elevate your work wardrobe at J.Crew

These five stores check off all the boxes when you are searching for the latest trends for your corporate lifestyle. Everyday business casual basics, and stunning accessories to complete the look you want to achieve.