Whether it be 1924 or 2024, the fall warrants its own wardrobe of unique styles and colors.

Let’s hop into our DeLorean and take a trip back in time to see what we would’ve been wearing this time of year throughout the decades.

1924

Our first stop is 1924. The First World War has ended and prohibition speakeasies are in full swing, with fashion trends reflecting the changing world. The ’20s style embraced being loose and free. According to Fashion History Timeline, women took a step back from the aggressively layered garb of the preceding decades. Hemlines rose on women’s day dresses and adopted a tubular style that hung delicately on the body as opposed to constricting corsets and hoop skirts. Vintage Dancer notes how women in the cool autumnal months would have been seen wearing the same shortened, shapeless dresses. In addition wool overcoats, long gloves and cloche hats in jewel-toned colors such as olive, burgundy or navy were also in style. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Art Deco Joe (@artdeco.joe)

1934

It is now 1934 and the glamor of the 1920s has come to an end with the stock market crash. In the wake of The Great Depression, women kept up with stylistic changes by altering past clothing to become new. The ’30s saw the feminine silhouette return with midi-length dresses or skirts paired with a blouse/blazer to accentuate the waistline. Replacing a blouse with a sweater and pairing it with gloves, a fitted belt and a wool hat made outfits functional for cooler weather. Women also began to more consistently wear pants, which had become more socially acceptable for the time period, as Vintage Dancer says. View this post on Instagram A post shared by FEMKIT (@femkit)

1944

10 years pass, World War II has become the new normal and style continues to change as we enter 1944. Simplicity and functionality were embraced at this time with color blocking or uniform patterns as a constant. The waistline remained accentuated by form-fitting blouses and skirts, though square-shouldered tops and pants were more commonly seen, as Central Casting finds. A simple dress or skirt and blouse combination with a long, textured overcoat in dark, cool colors embodies this era. Top off the look with a classy pair of gloves and a statement hat to keep warm and stay stylish.

1954

1954 is here, bringing a looming nuclear war and reinstatement of “gender roles,” reflected in the onset of new fashion trends. The 1950s style worked to accentuate the feminine frame with collared blazer tops, dramatic waistline cinching and wide-swing skirts. The influence of designers such as Christian Dior introduced draping capes over the shoulders for an extra layer of warmth. Cape, gloves and a wool hat with a “poodle skirt” matched to a collared blouse and you’re fit for a ’50s fall. Most women also wore tan nylons and stockings to preserve their 11 inches of exposed calf as pants were not as common for wear.

1964

Jackie Kennedy, rock ‘n’ roll and miniskirts. Welcome to the ’60s. The 1960s brought forth a slew of youth-focused trends in fashion and culture, as described by Fashion History Timeline, characterized by figures such as Twiggy, Audrey Hepburn and Jackie Kennedy. Returning to the tubular style of the ’20s, the newly popular “miniskirts” sat straight on the waist and allowed for customization of hemline length. Pants also returned as a popular option, typically high-rise and flowing at the ankle. A tweed mini skirt with a boxy sweater and colorful tights, layered with a pair of thick stockings and Mary Janes — the pinnacle of a 1964 autumnal look.

1974

I hope you’re stayin’ alive as we reach the 1970s. The return to looser styles in the ’60s flowed effortlessly into the ’70s. Women had begun to fully embrace pants, denim and maxi skirts. Uniformity became a thing of the past, allowing for the development of individual style. Coveteur outlines popular outfit components for the fall months, often including a fur-lined suede jacket, knit turtleneck sweater, full-length maxi skirt or high-rise flare jeans and a pair of knee-high boots. Add a variety of unique jewelry or other accessories and you’re looking gnarly for a ’74 autumn. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caroline Rennolds Milbank (@jupeculotte)

1984

It is finally time to welcome an ’80s fall. The 1980s were an experimental time for fashion, introducing eccentricity in style and bringing back intense layering, especially for the cooler months. Denim and pants transferred over from the ’70s, with the ’80s inviting back shoulder pads and blazers. Build the perfect outfit with a collared shirt, sweater vest and tweed blazer paired with a pair of high-rise mom jeans and sneakers. Accessorize with a neck scarf and statement earrings and you’ll be looking totally rad.

1994

It is the decade of grunge with a new wave of music beckoning a new wave of fashion. 1994 saw the death of recent star and style influence Kurt Cobain. His casual dress and signature flannel were commonly reflected in the outfits of the masses, a drastic difference from the decadence of the 1980s. Combining a simple tank top or baby tee with a pair of baggy jeans, flannel and jean jacket builds the perfect 1990s-ready fall fit. You can’t forget a pair of beaten-up Converse to tie the look together.

2004

We’ve survived Y2K. Let’s check out what’s in store for fashion in the new millennium. The casual ’90s style was diminished during the 2000s. Layering and eccentricity in style flourished. Fun colors, textures and experimental pieces were encouraged to enhance the individual’s style. Low-waisted, baggy or bootcut jeans with a collared shirt beneath a form-fitting tank top create the vision of a 2000s autumn. Cosmopolitan recommends adding a scarf and shoulder bag to fully embrace the dawn of a new century.

2014

Starbucks? Check. Snapchat filters? Check. Tumblr? Check. Welcome back to 2014. The 2010s combined business casual with everyday wear. Skinny jeans, UGGs, Chelsea boots and infinity scarves took the youth by storm, promoted on newly popular sites such as Tumblr and Vine. Slip on some skinny jeans, your boots of choice, an infinity scarf, a loose tee and a cardigan to feel the blast from the past. Snap a quick Polaroid picture to secure thousands of likes on Instagram with your perfectly curated fall aesthetic. View this post on Instagram A post shared by lilac heaven 🎀Lexie🎀 (@brattydollface)

2024