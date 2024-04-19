Everything you need to know about Remi Wolf before ‘Big Ideas’ releases

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In the vibrant landscape of contemporary music, Remi Wolf is a beacon of creativity, blending funk, soul and pop with her vibrant energy that is uniquely her.

Wolf announced on March 18, 2024 her highly anticipated sophomore album, “Big Ideas.”

“I wrote these songs about love, lust, anger, fantasies, harsh realities, vices, low lows and high highs. And I made them with vulnerability, detail, intuition, and love, with people that I deeply care about. All the big ideas!”, Wolf said on Instagram.

“Big Ideas” will be slated for release on July 12, 2024. In the meantime, fans will be able to listen to the lead single “Cinderella” which was released released on March 21, 2024.

As the music world eagerly anticipates Wolf’s album “Big Ideas,” it’s worth taking a moment to delve into the music journey of a rising star Wolf.

Born and raised in Palo Alto, California, Wolf’s passion for music began at the age of 7. Wolf described that she had never fallen in love with anything as quickly as music.

At the age of 15, as her passion for music grew, she started writing her own song lyrics. Her diverse array of musical influences ranged from classic soul and R&B to modern pop and electronic music.

After graduating from USC Thornton School of Music, Wolf released her debut EP “You’re a Dog!” on Sept. 20, 2019. Across the EP’s six tracks, Wolf candidly shared the rocky relationships of her life.

My personal favorites from this EP have to be “Sauce” and “Thicc.” These songs capture the essence of Wolf’s dynamic sound and infectious energy that I haven’t heard from many artists.

Following “You’re a Dog!,” Wolf released her sophomore EP “I’m Allergic To Dogs” on June 24, 2020 with five tracks and four associated singles.

Wolf drew inspiration for her sophomore EP from Prince, 80’s glam rock, Willy Wonka and more.

“Express yourself how you wanna express yourself, and don’t be afraid to be weird. Because, for me, a lot of these songs are just very, very raw expressions of myself and how I was feeling the day that I wrote those songs. There wasn’t too much editing beyond day one of writing. Stick to your guns, and be who you are.” Wolf said regarding the message of her EP, “I’m Allergic To Dogs.”

You probably recognize “Photo ID” off of this EP due to the viral success this song had on social media platforms like TikTok in 2020.

My recommendations and favorites of this EP have to be “Disco Man” and “Hello Hello Hello.”

Wolf continued her success in music with “Juno,” her debut studio album released on Oct. 15, 2021. The album is named after her French bulldog, Juno, whom she’s allergic to but still adopted during the pandemic.

“‘Juno’ is maybe the most self-aware music I’ve written so far. It is a little bit more autonomous and introverted and thoughtful. During the pandemic, obviously, everybody had a lot of alone time, but on top of that I also ended up getting sober. With that level of forced clarity, I was forced to look at myself through a very sober lens. Nothing to distract except for my music. So it ended up being purely me at my most vulnerable. I was pretty raw nerves throughout the entire pandemic, so I was able to preserve my mental state in the music.” Wolf said.

From Juno, I recommend listening to “Street You Live On” and “Sexy Villian.”

As the release date for “Big Ideas” approaches, Wolf is set to captivate audiences again with her contagious energy, innovative music and overall authenticity.

Don’t miss out on the excitement for “Big Ideas” and make sure to add Wolf to your playlists today. Her unique blend of pop and creativity is guaranteed to bring a fresh sound to your music.

Stay tuned for Wolf’s drop of Big Ideas on July 12, 2024 and discover why Wolf deserves a spot on your playlists.