Embracing Coziness: How to Become a Reader This Fall

As the air turns crisp and the leaves transform into shades of red and gold that make State College’s fall so iconic, a particular magic envelops the season. The days grow shorter and colder, inviting us to curl up with a good book, a warm beverage and perhaps a cozy blanket.

Fall is not just a transition in the weather; it’s the perfect time to cultivate a reading habit that nurtures the soul.

Creating a comfortable reading environment enhances the experience, making it a cherished part of your daily routine. Amidst the hustle and bustle of college life, sitting by the window with a good book and a cup of tea can offer a serene escape.

Imagine snuggling under a soft blanket surrounded by pillows as warm evening light filters through your window. Whether in your dorm room or apartment, consider setting up a cozy nook for reading.

The Penn State library is one of my favorite places to read in the fall. Nestled between classes, I find solace in its quiet corners, surrounded by fellow students immersed in their own academic journeys. The ambiance of hushed whispers in the background is perfect for diving into a story.

Fall Book Recommendations

To truly embrace the fall spirit, here are my book recommendations to evoke the cozy atmosphere of the season:

“The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by V.E. Schwab: This beautifully crafted tale of a woman who makes a bargain for immortality is both enchanting and thought-provoking.

“The Housemaid” by Freida McFadden: For thriller enthusiasts, this gripping story of secrets and suspense will keep you on the edge of your seat.

“The London Séance Society” by Sarah Penner: This witchy mystery set in Victorian London is perfect for Halloween, filled with intrigue and the supernatural.

Seasonal Romances: Whether it’s a heartwarming love story or a lighthearted rom-com, seasonal romances can warm your heart as the weather cools.

Revisit a Childhood Favorite: Fall is the perfect time for a touch of nostalgia—consider revisiting beloved books from your childhood, like Harry Potter.

make reading your new habit

Finding time to read can feel daunting in the whirlwind of college life. However, once you start, you might realize you have more time than you expected.

Starting is the hard part — once you settle into your chosen story, reading will become a habit you look forward to. Carve out moments in your day to read—whether during breaks between classes, on your commute or winding down before bed, these snippets of time can add up.

It’s natural to feel overwhelmed or disinterested in reading at times. Consider switching genres or formats to reignite your passion for books when that happens.

I often turn to audiobooks while walking to class, allowing me to immerse myself in a story while enjoying the crisp fall air. Audiobooks can be a refreshing change, making it easier to consume books during busy days.

Creating a reading routine can help solidify this new habit. Pair your morning coffee with a few chapters of a book, or treat yourself to a cozy evening where you unwind with a novel before bed. These small rituals can turn reading into a cherished part of your day.

Remember, reading is a personal journey that can be tailored to fit your interests and lifestyle. There’s no right or wrong way to embrace reading — what matters is that you find joy in it.

As fall unfolds, I encourage you to pick up a book, find your cozy spot, and let the stories whisk you into new worlds. Happy reading!