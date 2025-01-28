Dream ‘Short N’ Sweet Tour’ Surprise Songs

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

Sabrina Carpenter is working late with the kickoff of her Short N’ Sweet Tour.

During her show, each arena gets a fun (and frequently changing) “Juno” position and a surprise song.

Iconic, I know.

Carpenter makes the atmosphere of this tour truly connective with fans. The entire aesthetic resembles a sleepover, which ties into her surprise song of each night. The “Espresso” singer and her dancers play Spin-the-Bottle in front of the crowd, and whichever number the bottle lands on determines the surprise song.

Carpenter has repeated surprise songs different shows. I’ve curated a dream list of songs I think she should add to the rotation.

“Love Song” – Sara Bareilles

The overarching theme of all of the covered songs is female independence. This song facilitates the idea that you don’t need to succumb to the standards and demands of a person. “Love Song” sonically encapsulates the fun aesthetic of the “Short N’ Sweet” sleepover theme. This song’s range and tone are like a match made in heaven for Carpenter. While she’s known for her perfect blonde blowout and Top 10 hits, Carpenter is also a frontrunner when it comes to delivering an amazing cover. Many “Short N’ Sweet” songs are a grown-up version of “Love Song,” which makes it a perfect addition to the setlist.

“Smile” – Lily Allen

Carpenter’s playful personality aligns directly with the lyrics and tone of “Smile” by Lily Allen. The ambiance of Carpenter’s live show is cheeky and jovial. The melody of this song mirrors this mood and will have fans on their feet. “Smile” also offers a great storytelling opportunity as this portion of the show mimics a sleepover. The quality of performance is something Carpenter could excel at by covering this song.

“Fly Me To The Moon” – Frank Sinatra, Count Basie

With the 1950s-type visual style that Carpenter has adapted to this album, I would love to see her rendition of “Fly Me To The Moon.” Visually, this could be a stunning performance. Her dancers are an active part of this show and I think time-piece-related choreography and visual effects on the set would make this surprise song section extremely memorable. Carpenter’s live presence is the reason all of these shows are selling out. “Fly Me To The Moon” could be a different sound approach for her and allow her to experiment. The tone of this song could suit her voice and the aesthetic she is aiming for.

“There are worse things i could do” – Stockard channiing

While we are on the topic of Carpenter’s new aesthetic for this album, what better song for a cover than “There Are Worse Things I Could Do” by Stockard Channing? The sleepover vibe given off during her show is a clear resemblance to the movie “Grease.” Recreating the heartbreak ballad performed by the character Betty Rizzo fits into this section of the “Short N’ Sweet” tour perfectly. Carpenter’s prior album “Emails I Can’t Send” was full of heartbreak songs much like this one, so she is more than capable of presenting a beautiful rendition of Channing’s song.

“Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You” – Frankie Valli and the four seasons

“Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You” is arguably one of the most timeless love songs. It is truly “sweet,” which makes it ideal for the “Short N’ Sweet Tour.” This song is so widely known and praised, which will make it so connective to fans during the performance. She performs with her band on tour, and the sound of a live trumpet would tie the knot for an insane cover. Carpenter’s vocals are also extremely compatible with this song, and her live belts would be out of this world if she performed “Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You.”

“Be My Baby” – The Ronnettes

Carpenter is a true artist because she can adapt to any genre, as seen in her “Good Luck, Babe” cover on BBC Radio. “Be My Baby” would bring a similar energy to the stage as “There Are Worse Things I Could Do.” This genre is something uncharted for Carpenter that could be exciting for fans to witness. Again, it is an ideal match for the aesthetic of this tour and adds to her playfulness.

“34 + 35” – Ariana Grande

All of the rising pop-girlies have been deemed a “mother” by the internet. There is a debate as to whether Carpenter takes after Taylor Swift or Ariana Grande, but there is truly no other option than Ms. Grande. There is no denying the resemblance between Carpenter’s “Juno” and Grande’s “34+35,” which makes this the perfect addition to Carpenter’s cover set. The former “Girl Meets World” actress is notorious for her bold, erotic “Nonsense” outros on her previous tour. She has not shied away from this attribute and has even embraced it further on this most recent album. “34 + 35” resembles Carpenter’s sense of humor and provides just the right harmonial match for her live performance.

“Since You Been Gone” – Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson is the queen of covers. Carpenter could take a page out of Clarkson’s book and cover “Since You Been Gone.” The melody is catchy and memorable. While the instrumental is something new in comparison to some of Carpenter’s singles, her adaptation of this song would be something fresh for listeners. Based on the songs previously covered songs on the “Short N’ Sweet Tour,” this song blends in perfectly. It is an exciting power anthem that will have the whole crowd singing along.

“The one that got away” – Katy Perry

Katy Perry is the perfect musician to add to the already iconic list of artists Carpenter has covered. We could go through and pick any song from Perry’s early discography, but what better than one of her most relatable, heartbreaking singles? “The One That Got Away” is different from any of Carpenter’s other covers on this tour, as it is a more slow-paced heartbreak ballad. It could be a change of pace for this section of the tour, making it more intimate and special to fans, as this song has connected with many.

“Bridesmaid Speech (Domingo)” – Saturday night live