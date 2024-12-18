This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

The holiday time has come. A time for fun festivities and celebration with loved ones. One way you can celebrate with your significant other is by going out on holiday-themed dates.

Here is a guide to festive dates for couples during the holiday season.

Watching Christmas Movies

Watching Christmas movies is a classic way to celebrate the holiday. You and your significant other can get dressed up in matching Christmas pajamas to celebrate, gather hot chocolate and snacks for the movie and cuddle up under blankets together. It’s a cute way to snuggle in and bond over holiday movies. Whether you watch one or multiple, being able to cuddle in with your significant other can create a safe, comfortable space. Picking out what movie to watch can be hard with how many good ones there are, but you can separate them into categories and then compromise together. There are holiday movies that fall into genres of comedy, family, drama and more. Watching a variety of genres can be fun to ring in the holiday season with your loved one.

Seeing Lights

@leahdriscoll this was soooo fun! #christmas #christmaslights #christmaslightshow #holiday #christmastiktok #datenightideas ♬ Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) – Michael Bublé During the holiday time, there’s the activity of going to see big and small dazzling light displays. There are usually ones where you can drive through or walk through and enjoy the scenery. All are beautiful ways to spend a cold, winter night. Spending these nights with a significant other offers a night of beauty and magic with someone you love. When seeing the lights, watching someone’s eyes light up with happiness at them is uplifting. Personally, light displays are my favorite as they are so enchanting and always a fun night.

Building Gingerbread Houses

Gingerbread houses are a good way to create something cute and yummy during the holiday season. Gingerbread house packs are usually found in grocery stores and they come with all the pieces, candy and frosting. Putting them together provides people with the opportunity to be creative in how they want to decorate. Couples can either buy separate houses or work together on one. Working on one together gives couples a chance to work as a team on something even if it is a tiny house. On the other hand, separate houses allow for comparison of each partner’s decorations and can be a fun way to see how each other works. Not only is the actual building and decorating fun but playing around with the candy and frosting can be the best part. Smearing frosting or throwing candy at each other while decorating can make for an entertaining activity.

Baking Cookies

Similarly to building gingerbread houses, baking cookies creates a fun environment involving something yummy. However, this activity definitely involves working together. You’ll be able to see how you and your significant other work together and overcome challenges to reach an end goal and have fun while doing it. Again, there’s an entertaining part to it as you and your partner can get messy while baking, throwing flour or putting it on the other’s face. This enables each other to act like children and be playful with each other. Afterward, you can enjoy the cookies you worked hard to bake together, feeling the love you put into them. On the other hand, if the cookies don’t turn out the best, you guys can laugh about it together. That’s the best part about it all; you’re always together in the process and the end.

Ice Skating

@veerxoxo3 ❤️ #bf #goals #couple #boyfriend #date #fyp #fy #aesthetics #viraltiktok #cute ♬ original sound – mostly greys🩺 A popular winter activity is ice skating. Turning this into a date, you can go with your significant other and be romantic while having fun. It’ll be funny if one or both of you don’t know how to ice skate and fall. It’s good to be able to laugh at mess-ups like that, especially with a loved one. However, when you both are stable it’s pleasant to be able to skate around, holding hands. Make sure to bundle up and be ready to fall on your butt because it’s not the easiest activity to get down. Doing it with your girlfriend or boyfriend definitely will make it better and more fun.

Sledding/Tubing

Whenever it snows, sledding or tubing is the first thing everyone thinks about. Going out with a girlfriend or boyfriend allows you to be playful and act like little kids again. It creates a sense of letting down the guards of age and being who you are with your other half. That extra addition of comfort adds a deeper connection to the relationship. It’s always fun to be playful, especially with feeling the wind on your face when you push down the hill, screaming in happiness all the way down. Next time it snows, grab your sleds and head out to a hill near you to let loose and feel young again.

Pick out ornaments

Ornaments are a dazzling addition to decorations, especially if they are unique to individual people. Choosing ornaments that capture an event or time special to that year is a good way to remember good memories from the past when decorating each year. The process of picking out ornaments can be a fun bonding experience between couples. Seeing all the choices and selecting the perfect one that fits both of you is a good way to start your own tradition as a couple. Ornaments will add fun to decorating the Christmas tree each year, and adding a new one each year will allow your tree to become more special and full of life.

Visit a christmas Town