2025 is the year of books. We have so many interesting reads coming out this year and so many are a part of famous series that many have been dying to get their hands on, me included.

Here are just some of the most anticipated books coming out next year:

“Onyx Storm” by rebecca yarros

First up we have “Onyx Storm” by Rebecca Yarros which will be released on Jan. 21. Yarros’s books have taken the internet by storm over the last year. This is the third book in the Empyrean series. The first book is “Fourth Wing,” followed by “Iron Flame”. The series is a gripping, romantic novel set in a militaristic world where the elite dragon riders protect their kingdom. The story follows Violet Sorrengail, a young woman forced to join the prestigious and perilous dragon riders’ academy, despite her frail stature and preference for a quieter life with the scribes. As Violet navigates the brutal training and fierce competition, she must prove her worth to bond with a dragon, a feat that few survive. Along the way, she encounters powerful rivals, unexpected allies and deep-seated secrets that threaten to unravel everything she knows about her world and herself. Tense, action-packed and brimming with intricate world-building, this series explores themes of resilience, loyalty and the lengths one must go to find their place in a world that demands strength at every turn. For those who have read the first two books, we were left with a huge cliffhanger and I can’t wait to see what’s going to unfold in this new addition. I’ve already preordered “Onyx Storm” and can’t wait for it to arrive.

“we do not part” by han kang

On a frigid winter morning, Kyungha receives a desperate call from her friend Inseon, who has been hospitalized in Seoul after an accident. Inseon pleads with Kyungha to return to her home on Jeju Island to rescue her cherished pet, a white bird named Ama. As Kyungha arrives, a fierce snowstorm envelops the island, making her journey to Inseon’s house perilous. Battling relentless winds and biting cold as night falls, Kyungha is consumed by doubt — will she make it in time to save the bird or even survive the storm’s icy grip? What awaits her at the house, however, is far more harrowing than she could have imagined. Weaving between dream and reality, “We Do Not Part” delves into an unspoken chapter of Korean history, bringing a voice to those who have been silenced and exploring the enduring power of memory. This novel is a touching tale of friendship, love and resilience that also touches on unimaginable violence, blended to celebrate the fragile yet tenacious spirit of life.

“Sunrise on the Reaping” by Suzanne Collins

I am most excited about this book. I can’t wait to read about Haymitch Abernathy’s story and his games. Of course, this book is a product of the infamous “The Hunger Games” series. Through the original novels, we learn very little about Haymitch’s games. Even so, those snippets have piqued my interest immensely. For those that don’t know, “Sunrise on the Reaping” is a prequel to the famous Hunger Games series and follows Katniss and Peeta’s mentor, Haymitch Abernathy, as he navigates his games. It’s the 50th anniversary of the games, meaning there will be twice as many tributes, making it a much harder game to win. I can’t wait to see what’s in store and to see how Haymitch became the man we see in the other books of the series.

“Bury our bones in the midnight soil” by victoria e. schwab

Victoria E. Schwab is a very famous author who has gotten a lot of love for her other books, mainly “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” and “A Darker Shade of Magic.” Schwab is known for her strong female characters and the incorporation of nature and science within her novels. We don’t know too much about the plot of “Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil” but we do know that it spans centuries, following three women: Maria, Alice and Charlotte. Maria faces the confines of an unwanted marriage, Charlotte grapples with scandal and alienation in a society that rejects her and Alice struggles with grief and the challenges of starting school. Though separated by time and location, their fates become mercilessly linked, rooted in a shared foundation. As the story unfolds, their connection reveals dark truths and the soil in which their lives are planted begins to bleed.

“The ballad of falling dragons” by sarah a. parker

“The Ballad of Falling Dragons” is another long-awaited sequel, releasing Oct. 7th. “When the Moon Hatched” became very popular over the last year and has interested many. “When the Moon Hatched”, follows Raeve, an assassin aligned with an underground rebellion. She soon finds trouble when a mission goes awry, leading to her capture by the Guild of Nobles, a group of elite fae. Meanwhile, Kaan Vaegor, a grief-stricken dragon rider and reluctant king, is haunted by his past. When their paths collide in a high-security prison, the two form a reluctant alliance. As Raeve and Kaan navigate a world full of danger, they uncover buried truths about their world and themselves, sparking a journey that intertwines their fates. Against a backdrop of magical creatures, divine influence and rebellion, they face a growing connection and challenges that shake their perceptions of loyalty and destiny. The book blends slow-burn romance with action, laying the groundwork for an epic series. It ends on a cliffhanger, leaving readers eager for this sequel. I haven’t gotten around to reading it just yet, but I can’t wait to be thrust into this wonderful series.

“deep end” by ali hazelwood

Ever since reading “The Love Hypothesis,” I have been obsessed with Ali Hazelwood. She makes the quirkiest female characters that are in some sort of STEM field that are so relatable. In her new book, “Deep End,” she takes on college sports romance. Scarlett Vandermeer is fighting to stay afloat. As a junior at Stanford and a platform diver recovering from a near career-ending injury, her focus is split between med school ambitions and her intense training. Lukas Blomqvist, the disciplined swim team captain and a world champion, is laser-focused on his next gold medal. With his perfect strokes and relentless drive, he seems worlds apart from Scarlett. But when a tightly kept secret comes to light, their paths unexpectedly intertwine. What starts as a casual arrangement to manage the pressure of Olympic dreams quickly evolves into something deeper. As the intensity of their connection builds, Scarlett finds herself navigating uncharted emotional waters, realizing that her heart might be in over its head.

“katabasis” by r.f. kuang

R.F. Kuang, author of the infamous Poppy War series, “Babel” and “Yellowface” has a a new release coming Aug. 28th. “Katabasis” follows two academic rivals from Cambridge who must travel to hell to rescue the soul of their advisor. Getting there isn’t easy and getting along is even harder. I’m super excited about this release and can’t wait to see what Kuang does with this book. Her rich historical settings are astounding and her well-rounded characters make her novels so loved. She does a wonderful job at blending themes that one wouldn’t have thought.

“Hungerstone” by kat dunn