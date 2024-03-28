BESTIE IT’S TIME TO STOP PROCRASTINATING YOUR READING LIST

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

All reading lovers have a lengthy reading list they hold near and dear to their hearts.

I, for one, have a long list that has been collecting dust over the past couple of months. No matter how much I love reading, I am an expert procrastinator.

This means that, although I love reading, I consistently put it off over and over.

However, the procrastination stops now.

Waiting for summer break, winter break, fall break or even spring break is not the answer. Instead of waiting for time, I vow to make the time. Kiss goodbye to being passive, and say hello to being proactive.

Being proactive means it’s time to intentionally make time to tackle that reading list of yours.

Lengthy novels can be daunting and consistency is key. Set a schedule and stick to it. I have noticed that when I set goals for finishing my reading in class I am much more likely to complete them.

Typically, I set goals based on chapters. It feels like a reward when I flip to the last page from the previous chapter.

First things first, your schedule can be daily or even weekly. Set a schedule that works for you. Work all morning? Try to read a couple of chapters before bed.

Your busy schedule does not dictate whether you can enjoy some light reading.

It’s unrealistic to believe you’ll meet all your reading goals. Things come up and life happens.

Keeping accountability can be difficult.

Everyone has different methods to stay on top of their responsibilities. I rely heavily on planner apps. I set notifications typically an hour before and ten minutes before I am scheduled to complete a task. Planners offer an incentive to keep yourself in line. The constant buzzing and alerts keep me on my toes.

That feeling after picking up a good book is incomparable.

The hardest part of starting a book is picking it up. Reclaim your love of reading by picking up one of your all time favorites. Classics like “Harry Potter,” “The Haunting of Hill House” or “Life of Pi” will help reclaim your love of reading.

Every time I read a few pages of Harry Potter I’m hooked.

The nostalgic feeling when I read the first few pages overwhelms by mind. The series has so many characters that every time I reread it I find out something new in the story that I did not catch before.

Chances are not every book will be for you.

I found growing up that many books my sister recommended I absolutely loved. On the other hand, when my brother recommended a book to me there was a 50/50 chance I would either love it or hate it.

Within the first couple chapters of the plot unfolding you’ll be able to see if the book is a good pick for you.

As the weather gets warmer out lots of cozy spots around campus will open up. I usually hate studying on my laptop. However, taking some time to read a physical book in the sunshine always puts me in a good mood.

Dive into the exciting world of literature. Turn on your alarms, pull out your calendar, and open up a new book.