Being a woman is empowering, beautiful and inspiring. Though it can also be extremely frustrating when the world seems to put infinite pressure on women to fit a perfect standard.

Sometimes societal pressures or shortcomings can be the tipping point that boils your blood. When in search of an outlet to release that anger, look no further than some loud yet relatable songs about the things women have to deal with on the daily.

“You Hear Yes” – Destroy Boys The Destroy Boys let it all out in “You Hear Yes,” transforming the fears and anxiety of many women into anger about even having to deal with such problems in the first place. This song is more aggressive than it is melodic, but it works effectively to transmit the message of women wanting respect and equality. Scream along in the car, dance in the shower or blast this song in your headphones to heal the angry girl within you. “Just Drop dead” – Limp Bizkit Limp Bizkit is no stranger to angry music and “Just Drop Dead” is no exception to this precedent. This song takes you through the “anger” stage of grief, specifically when mourning a relationship that ended poorly. The lyrics chime about deserving better and wishing to never have the displeasure of being around such a person again. It’s cathartic to belt out the lyrics, finding yourself resonating deeply with the eloquence of lead singer Fred Durst’s vocabulary. “labour” – Paris Paloma Embodying the frustration embedded in society’s expectations for women, “labour” highlights everything women are supposed to be and the unreasonable nature of those requirements. The soft vocals that slowly build throughout the song invite the listener to be gradually filled with the growing restlessness of women. The verses introduce the powerful bridge that lists the roles women must fill in their daily lives, which are perfect for yelling in the car after a bad day. “Ptolemaea” – Ethel Cain From her standout album “Preacher’s Daughter,” Ethel Cain cultivated a haunting display of how manipulation can be devastating for a young mind with the song “Ptolemaea.” “Ptolemaea” leaves the listener uneasy with its dark lyrics and unsettling vocals, growing to a guttural scream made by Cain that explodes into a chorus of anger and unsettledness. Screaming with Cain in this song can be like a cure-all for any pent-up emotions that may be brewing, especially when uncertain or antsy about a situation. “Asking For it” – Hole Lead singer Courtney Love criticizes the idea of women “asking for it,” using a barrage of ironic lyrics, raw vocals and heavy instrumentals to entertain the insanity of the claim. “Live Through This,” Hole’s album, features “Asking For It,” includes a variety of songs with similar premises that can build a perfect playlist when in need of a good scream. “Conspiracy” – Paramore The brilliantly talented vocalist and lead singer of Paramore Hayley Williams pairs her lyrics with a captivating melody in “Conspiracy” to curate one of the best scream-along songs of all time. “Conspiracy” asks the listeners why the universe is an agitator, constantly attacking you and challenging your trust. Williams’s pleading voice and enchanting riffs engage further with her frustration. This piece is incredibly relatable when you’re having one of those weeks that never seems to end with the bad luck. Though “Conspiracy” makes the weight of life feel lighter, letting you know you’re not alone. “Stoneface” – Veruca Salt Veruca Salt, an often overlooked gem of the ’90s, uses their angry vocals and intense instrumentals to demonstrate yearning with a “life-or-death” connotation. “Stoneface” tells of not being able to please a possible suitor and the imbalance of expectations for parties within a relationship. A quick song but fun to yell along with, “Stoneface” can be a helpful tool to release your bitterness within a situation.

Using music to channel your anger to jumpstart the moving on or healing process is extremely effective, allowing artists to say what can be difficult to put into words.

Enjoy yelling along to these songs or blasting them on an open highway, whatever may soothe your soul.