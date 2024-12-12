The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

As winter begins and temperatures start to drop here in State College, sometimes all one might want to do is snuggle in bed with a great book and a warm drink.

Cozying up with a fuzzy blanket, comforting mug of hot tea or cocoa and a great book is an ideal way to relax during the winter months.

However, the overwhelming part of this process is choosing just a few out of the millions of books out there to pick from. Social media is full of thousands of recommendations, many of which can be confusing and sometimes overly hyped up.

As an avid reader, I have cultivated a list of my personal book picks that are perfect for winding down after a long day.

Happy reading!