As winter begins and temperatures start to drop here in State College, sometimes all one might want to do is snuggle in bed with a great book and a warm drink.
Cozying up with a fuzzy blanket, comforting mug of hot tea or cocoa and a great book is an ideal way to relax during the winter months.
However, the overwhelming part of this process is choosing just a few out of the millions of books out there to pick from. Social media is full of thousands of recommendations, many of which can be confusing and sometimes overly hyped up.
As an avid reader, I have cultivated a list of my personal book picks that are perfect for winding down after a long day.
"We Were Liars" by E. Lockhart
“We Were Liars” is a fascinating story that is hard to put down. If you’re looking to get out of a reading slump, this fast-paced novel could be for you. This book follows the story of protagonist Candice Sinclair who was born into a world of privilege and generational wealth. Lockhart writes a story full of romance, mystery, and complex situations that make you want to read page after page, making it nearly impossible to put down.
- “Call Me by Your Name” by André Aciman
Set in countryside Italy this book follows the connection of Elio and Oliver, an American scholar who moved into Elio’s family villa on an abroad experience. Aciman’s book is beautifully written with perfect imagery and a beautiful description of love when coming of age. Once you finish reading the story, why not follow it up and treat yourself to the just as amazing film adaptation that will (also) leave you in tears.
- “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
“Where the Crawdads Sing” follows the life of main character Kya Clark who raised herself in coastal North Carolina after her family abandoned her. This coming of age story explores the themes of self-discovery, resilience, and the power of finding connections. As a lot of women in college are still on the journey of self-discovery, Clark’s journey can be helpful and relatable.
- “Verity” by Colleen Hoover
In this read, popular romance author Colleen Hoover branches out of her typical genre with the novel “Verity” that follows the story of protagonist Lowen Ashleigh who is going through a rut, until she is offered an intriguing job position that changes everything. This book includes a blend of romance, mystery and thrill that keeps you entranced. Because of this, this could be a great pick for readers interested in a variety of genres. Hoover also has many amazing romance books for an easy and heart-warming read.
- “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng
“Little Fires Everywhere” follows the life of two families in suburban Shaker Heights, Ohio during the ’90s. This novel classically unfolds backwards and slowly reveals how this tragedy that changed both families happened. Ng explores the themes of family, identity, secrecy and privilege with this breathtaking novel. This novel has also been developed into a mini-series on Hulu, making it another great option that comes with a post-read watch.
Happy reading!