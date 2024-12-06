Best Prime TV Shows That Are Based On Books

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

In my humble opinion, Amazon Prime Video has some of the best book adaptions in comparison to all other streaming platforms, two of which just happen to be my favorite shows of all time.

Keep reading for a list of a few of the best, binge-able Prime shows that are based on books.

“The Summer i turned pretty”

This coming of age book trilogy is by the amazing Jenny Han. It follows the 16-year-old Belly Conklin as she spends her summers in Cousins Beach with her mother, older brother, her mother’s childhood best friend and her two sons, Conrad and Jeremiah. Currently, there are only two seasons out, but the third one is scheduled to release in the summer of 2025. The first season takes us through Belly and Conrad’s relationship, while the second one focuses more on Belly and Jeremiah’s relationship. This series is hilarious, heartwarming, heartbreaking, romantic and silly all at once. It is a great watch, and I would recommend this series to anyone who is looking for a new show to binge. “The Summer I Turned Pretty” is appropriate for people of all ages, so it is great to watch with family or friends.

“Maxton Hall”

I will admit I was a little hesitant to start this show because it is in a different language and they had to record over it in English, so the words didn’t match up with the characters mouths. However, I would like to issue my formal apology for ever having doubts, because after the first five minutes, I didn’t even notice it. That is how good this show was. “Maxton Hall” is a series about scholarship student Ruby who witnesses a secret at a prestigious boarding school and develops an unexpected romance with the school’s arrogant millionaire, James. I loved watching the development of James and Ruby’s relationship on screen and how they handled their own personal struggles. There is only one season out so far, but they are working on the second one that is expected to be released in spring of 2025. I cannot wait for season two, since the first season ended on a cliffhanger that has me biting my nails in anticipation. If you are looking to read the book that this TV show is based on, it is called “Save Me” by Kasten Mona.

“My Lady Jane”

If someone told me to watch a mix of “Bridgerton,” “The Vampire Diaries,” and the History Channel, I would’ve called them crazy. But after seeing a million TikTok edits of Jane and Guilford on my FYP, I decided to give it a chance — and wow was I wrong for judging. “My Lady Jane” retells the story of Lady Jane Grey, the Queen of England for all of nine days, with a twist of fantasy, romance and adventure. Jane and Guilford go from being forced to marry to each others mortal enemy and then to slowly falling in love. This is such a special book adaptation, and it has become one of my favorite shows of all time. I have tried to convince all of my friends and family to watch it, and they haven’t been disappointed either. Unfortunately, “My Lady Jane” was not renewed for a second season by Prime because there wasn’t a broad enough audience. However, I think this season ended perfectly, and it may not even need a second season. (That doesn’t mean I don’t want one, I can’t get enough of Jane and Guilford).

“Daisy Jones and the six”