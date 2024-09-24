Artists That Should Perform at the Bryce Jordan Center This Year

It would be an understatement to say that 2024 has been monumental for the music industry. From electronic pop to alternative rock, there is a wider selection of musical talent than ever before.
These are the artists that I believe should come to the Bryce Jordan Center to give Penn State the concert of a lifetime.
- Malcolm Todd
-
An up-and-coming artist by the name of Malcolm Todd would no doubt be a groovy and wild ride for the BJC. Todd is known for his alternative and indie style in his recent album “Sweet Boy.” Todd’s music has a similar sound to Steve Lacy or Still Woozy, with an added rock element.
Some of his popular singles include “Roommates” or “Mr. Incorrect,” and he brings an unparalleled level of energy to the stage that would rock the Bryce Jordan Center.
- Dominic Fike
-
After seeing an amazing set from him at Coachella this year, it is clear Dominic Fike would be an amazing performer to watch at the Bryce Jordan Center. His stage presence is like no other, and his commitment to his craft signifies the importance of his artistry.
Fike is known for his unique and experimental production in the indie/alternative rock genre. His wild rockstar energy would no doubt captivate the audience at Penn State.
- Coco & Clair Clair
-
Coco and Clair Clair, a pop-rap duo from Atlanta, Georgia, are an underground pair with eccentric charm and flare. They recently released their third studio album, known as “Girl,” which sends messages about self-confidence and friendship with a classic Y2K aesthetic.
They have had viral hits such as “Pretty” and “Pop Star,” and the duo continues to create music that radiates hot girl energy. The Bryce Jordan Center would welcome them with open arms to put on an unforgettable performance.
- Billie Eilish
-
Coming off of her recent release “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT,” Billie Eilish is rising to mainstream popularity on an entirely new level. Her breathtaking vocals and flawless production on this project prove the skills she brings to the music industry.
Many fans on social media are raving about the new direction of her writing, which is open expression of her LGBTQ+ sexuality. Eilish performed at the BJC in 2022 during her “Happier than Ever” tour, but that just means Penn Staters would be eager to see her perform once again.
- Charli xcx
-
“BRAT” summer has taken the world by storm, becoming one of the most historical album releases of our generation. The project, written and produced by Charli XCX, offers a unique perspective on life with confrontational and immature themes, while being extremely vulnerable.
Her sound is electronic and hyper pop, which caters perfectly to the club atmosphere. Her live performances are loud, bold and unafraid, which is the exact energy that Penn State is craving.
These artists strive to deliver amazing, once-in-a-lifetime musical productions for their fans. The Bryce Jordan Center and Penn State’s students, can only benefit from seeing their passion delivered on stage.