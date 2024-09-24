Artists That Should Perform at the Bryce Jordan Center This Year

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

It would be an understatement to say that 2024 has been monumental for the music industry. From electronic pop to alternative rock, there is a wider selection of musical talent than ever before.

These are the artists that I believe should come to the Bryce Jordan Center to give Penn State the concert of a lifetime.

These artists strive to deliver amazing, once-in-a-lifetime musical productions for their fans. The Bryce Jordan Center and Penn State’s students, can only benefit from seeing their passion delivered on stage.