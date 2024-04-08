Altar’d State’s Top Graduation Dresses

We have reached that time of year where girls fill their online shopping carts with a plethora of white dresses in hopes one looks good enough for graduation day.
I don’t know if it is just me, but finding a solid white dress has been extremely difficult this time around. Speaking from hours of research, these issues range from being see-through, too revealing or too casual.
It seems like I was searching high and low online and still found zero luck.
When shopping for high school graduation dresses, it felt like a breeze. Maybe that’s because shopping in person was easier than now-a-days. In fact, I think my dress was from the most popular at the time — Hollister.
With a free hour and an obsession with online shopping, I headed to where I know best.
Altar’d State offers a huge range of different styled dresses that are flattering on every body type. Let’s dig into some of my favorites.
- RUFFLES
-
Spring is here and so are the ruffles! Texture adds everything. This stunner would look perfect under your cap and gown in a few weeks. Paired with your favorite gold jewelry, you are already killin’ it, babe. Add this to your shopping cart and snag another while there’s a BOGO 50% deal.
- LACE
-
A simple lace dress is the perfect way to spice up your grad pics. Especially with this strapless beauty, your inner sweetheart will shine through on camera.
Grad pics or not, this is the “it dress” for grad party season.
- PUFF SLEEVE
-
Nothing beats a cute puff sleeve. Dainty, gentle and simple, this delight is the perfect “soft girl” fit for your graduation festivities.
This chiffon material flatters all body types and elevates your look to the next level.
If you are more of a romper gal, the second fit in the vide is so up your alley. With a mix of sugar and spice, everything is nice.
- SPARKLE
-
What could be more fun than sparkling in your graduation photos? Shine the absolute brightest in this one-of-a-kind beauty. No one will be able to keep their eyes off you with the sparkle you radiate.
Don’t believe me? Check out some of the comments left under the post.
“I wish these dresses existed when I graduated.” – @kristinld92 via Instagram
“Can I graduate again so I can buy this dress?” – @kelsiekat11 via Instagram
“Saving this for when I graduate.” – @marisha_hannah via Instagram
- spring & simple
-
Not into all the glitz and glam? A simple sundress will get the job done if this is more your vibe. This dress on the left is one of my favorites from Altar’d State and perfect for when the weather starts to get warmer.
Considering the simplicity of this dress, you could wear this for multiple occasions after all the graduation events and still rock it like it was the very first time.
With a tie in the middle of chest and a thick waistband, this dress is especially good for gals with bigger chests as it will offer moderate support.
Overall, Altar’d State has got you covered with any style of dress you are looking for to slay your grad photos. Congrats girl, and happy shopping.