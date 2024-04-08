Altar’d State’s Top Graduation Dresses

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

We have reached that time of year where girls fill their online shopping carts with a plethora of white dresses in hopes one looks good enough for graduation day.

I don’t know if it is just me, but finding a solid white dress has been extremely difficult this time around. Speaking from hours of research, these issues range from being see-through, too revealing or too casual.

It seems like I was searching high and low online and still found zero luck.

When shopping for high school graduation dresses, it felt like a breeze. Maybe that’s because shopping in person was easier than now-a-days. In fact, I think my dress was from the most popular at the time — Hollister.

With a free hour and an obsession with online shopping, I headed to where I know best.

Altar’d State offers a huge range of different styled dresses that are flattering on every body type. Let’s dig into some of my favorites.

Overall, Altar’d State has got you covered with any style of dress you are looking for to slay your grad photos. Congrats girl, and happy shopping.