‘Agatha All Along’: A Witchy October Binge

The following contains spoilers for the first three episodes of “Agatha All Along.”

“Agatha All Along” was first announced to be in development in 2021. Three years later, it has finally graced our screens on Disney+. The show currently has six episodes out and will finish its first season on Oct. 30.

The show follows Agatha Harkness, whom fans last saw as the antagonist of “Wandavision,” as she gathers a coven of witches to walk The Witch’s Road to regain her powers.

Kathryn Hahn plays Agatha Harkness. Joe Locke, Aubrey Plaza, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Debra Jo Rupp and Patti LuPone round out the supporting cast who make up Agatha’s coven.

Everyone’s performances are excellent. This show is the product of seven actors who are always at the top of their game. Two performances in particular stood out to me: Hahn and Locke.

Hahn steps into Agatha Harkness’ shoes again, delivering a performance that is nothing short of future Emmy material. Hahn’s trademark comedic chops are on display as she draws in the audience with sarcastic one-liners that are sure to make every viewer chuckle.

Hahn has a bigger canvas this time as the main character, and she uses it to her full advantage. She gets deeper into Agatha’s character and looks beyond the humor to poke at her humanity underneath. The result is beautiful scenes where Hahn’s dramatic acting take center stage.

One of Agatha’s struggles in the series is her guilt over losing her son, Nicholas. It is revealed that Agatha traded her son to obtain the Darkhold, a book of dark magic that gave her powers.

Hahn portrays this guilt very well. Her facial expressions alone could be a character study.

There is a scene in episode three where Agatha hallucinates her baby crying in a crib. When Agatha pulls back the blanket and reveals the darkhold, her visceral reaction took my breath away. I believe that this scene alone could win Hahn an Emmy.

The number of emotions that pass over her face in the span of a few seconds leave the viewer in awe. She goes from shock, to pain and then to horror in a short time.

All the while she is trembling, shaking and letting out a small cry. Her eyes are even a bit glassy with unshed tears.

It is a moment that truly showcases the best of Hahn’s acting abilities. I had goosebumps as a viewer and have actually watched it several times to examine Hahn’s incredible performance.

Joe Locke also put on a fantastic performance as Teen, the mysterious teenager who accompanies Agatha and her coven on The Witch’s Road. Not much is known about Locke’s character, and he easily leans into the mystery. As a result, Teen is an enigma that fans are delighting in trying to solve.

Locke and Hahn’s chemistry is phenomenal as Agatha and Teen quickly form a mentor/mentee relationship that morphs into a mother/son relationship further along in the series.

Hahn and Locke bring out the best in their characters through their interactions. Agatha becomes protective and maternal around Teen, which Hahn illustrates beautifully through some poignant scenes in episode 3 that warmed my heart. Teen is Agatha’s fanboy, which Locke plays with a charm that makes every viewer smile.

Hahn and Locke’s performances make this a standout new release from Marvel. I cannot recommend this show enough for your next spooky season binge. If you want to laugh (but sometimes feel too), this show is for you. Tune in on Disney+ every Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET until the season finale on Oct. 30!