Activities to do in State College During the Spring

Warmer weather is approaching, which means we all want to take advantage of being outside. There are so many things to do around State College and on campus during the spring season, so here are some ideas of what you can do.

The Arboretum

The Arboretum at Penn State is located across the street from East Halls. It is such a calming environment to unwind in. You can walk around and take in the beauty, do your homework on benches or even hang out with your friends.

Tennis

Across from Martin Hall in East there are tennis courts where you and your friends can play tennis if you have the equipment. My friends and I would play tennis all the time in the spring, which was a great way to get active while having fun. Bring your speaker, tennis racket and balls and you are all set for a fun time.

HUB Lawn and Old Main

When the sun is out and it hits 70 degrees, you will find many students setting up shop on the HUB Lawn or Old Main. Tanning, reading, listening to music, spike ball and so many other activities take place here as it creates a great ambiance for students. Doing homework and studying outside is a much more positive experience than being cooped up in your apartment or dorm room.

Berkey Creamery

What’s better than ice cream in warm weather? Nothing! Eating ice cream in warm seasons hits different. Berkey Creamery has phenomenal ice cream and outdoor seating, which is a fun adventure to take with your friends after dinner when the sun is setting. Try their “Monkey Business” flavor, you’ll thank me later. Berkey Creamery gives generous portions so you’ll have leftovers to store in your freezer.

Concerts

Lucky for us Penn Staters, we have the Bryce Jordan Center where many favorite artists come to perform. Going to concerts is a fun thing to do with friends any time of the year. Country singer Luke Combs is coming to perform in late April in Beaver Stadium. Outdoor concerts are so fun and Combs is guaranteed to host a great concert in our favorite stadium.

Spring Sports

‘Tis the season for spring sports. Going to sporting events is a great spring activity as well as supporting and cheering on our teams. Lacrosse, baseball, tennis and so many more sports that are fun to watch.

Downtown

Downtown State College has so much to offer. There are shops, many restaurants, bars or you can even just walk around. There are also family-friendly things to do, such as shopping at Penn State apparel stores to find affordable merch. Connections, a boutique where you can buy cute clothes and accessories, is worth stopping in. When you are done shopping and have worked up an appetite, eating at The Corner Room is a Penn State staple.

