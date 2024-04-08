The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring has sprung, which means it’s officially the rainy season. For these gloomy days, here are some of my favorite songs to listen to. This playlist is ideal for your commute to class, while doing homework or simply to fit the rainy day mood.

“Rainbow”

“Rainbow” by Kacey Musgraves is a classic for rainy days, specifically during the spring. It’s also the perfect opening song for a playlist like this. I’m obsessed with this song’s chill vibe paired with its beautiful lyrics.

“The Alcott (feat. Taylor Swift)”

The rock band The National released “The Alcott” in 2023, featuring Taylor Swift. Their voices assemble perfectly together, listen and you’ll understand. The two worked together previously on “Coney Island” for Swift’s ninth studio album “Evermore,” which carries a similar vibe to the band’s release.

“Let The Light IN (feat. Father John Misty)”

Lana Del Rey kills it every time, but “Let The Light In” is one of her staples. TikTok might’ve overplayed this song, but it is still one of my favorites from Rey. Listening to this song is a necessity on somber days. The melody is stunning and the title makes sense for a rainy day playlist.

“Moon River”

Frank Ocean covered the song “Moon River,” originally sung by Audrey Hepburn. By either artist, this is one of the most beautiful ballads I’ve ever heard. It checks every box for any playlist that carries a melancholy mood. This song happens to appear on my playlist called “Play at my Funeral” if that tells you anything about its vibe.

“The Man With The Axe”

Lorde is one of my all time favorite artists. She has made many hits that often don’t get recognition. I feel so fortunate that my friend showed me “The Man with the Axe” off of Lorde’s third studio album, “Solar Power.” It is a slow ballad that befits a dark and rainy day. I promise, it will quickly become one of your favorites after listening.

“Dawns (feat. Maggie Rogers)”

Together, Zach Bryan and Maggie Rogers made a beautiful song called “Dawns.” In fact, this is the song that inspired me to listen to Bryan. Bryan’s raw and unfiltered vocals make his songs feel much more real, which I love. This song also screams rainy day.

“New Perspective”

Noah Kahan is the king of the folk-pop industry. Kahan, known for his song “Stick Season,” was recently nominated for the Grammy’s Best New Artist award. Since then he has become one of my most listened to artists. The entire album “Stick Season” is a perfect listen for gloomy days, but specifically the song “New Perspective” stood out most for this playlist.

“The Lakes – bonus track”

Swift’s album “Folklore” is another great listen for rainy days. Specifically the song, “the lakes” fits the vibe of this playlist very well. It possesses a soft and peaceful melody, which I admire.

“River”

Leon Bridges might be, in my opinion, the most underrated singer of our time. Bridges has the best aura around him and his music. The song “River” should be a song that everyone knows. It’s so serene that I feel like I’m in heaven when I listen to his smooth and buttery voice. This song is on the slower side, which is why it’s an ideal song for this playlist.

“Goodnight N Go”