Fall Country Songs to Add to Your Playlist

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

Fall is here. It’s my favorite season, ergo it’s my favorite time of year. I tend to listen to my fall classics, from Taylor Swift to Noah Kahan.

Inexplicably, I have been trading in Swift and Kahan’s music for country tunes.

Country songs tend to have a meaning, from new beginnings to heartbreaks and the changing of the leaves always seem to symbolize not only a change in the weather but in life as well.

As I prepare to graduate in May, I’m more sentimental this fall than I have been in the past. Probably because I know this is my last fall at Penn State.

Whatever the reason, this fall has me in a country music mood. Below are the top country songs I have been listening to this autumn.

“Where the wild things are” by luke combs This song is one I have loved since its release. This summer, I watched Combs perform this song in concert. His live vocals are unbelievable. This song about old friends is one that hits different as college seniors get ready to say goodbye to the friends they made away along their journey. “Break it right back” by megan moroney This song was released almost two weeks ago. It’s a great breakup song and has all the markings of a good country song: heartbreak, love and nostalgia. “HEART THEY DIDN’T BREAK” BY MADDIE & tae Is there anything better than a country song that captures the essence of friendship? No, there is not. This song is about the heartbreak that comes in your 20s and the friendship that picks you up when you’re down. “WE DON’T FIGHT ANYMORE” BY CARLY PEARCE, CHRIS STAPLETON Fall reminds me of change. This song is one that serves as a reminder that change is scary. However, it highlights that no change at all is often scarier. “Open the gate” by zach bryan Would it really be a country playlist if a Zach Bryan song was not on it? The album cover speaks for itself that it is a great fall album. It’s an amazing song about proving you’re “better” than the place from which you come. “Penthouse” by kelsea ballerini This song emphasizes how change can be uncomfortable. Nonetheless, the ending reminds everyone that it has the potential to be great. “FIX YOU TOO” MEGAN MORONEY Megan Moroney, who is often described as an “emo cowgirl,” lives up to her description in this song about choosing yourself. This country tune is one that reminds everyone that loving yourself is just as important as loving others. “Love is a cowboy” by kelsea ballerini This song embodies fall. From the message that one cannot control others. Much like the wind and the changing of the leaves are uncontrollable, this song serves as a reminder that some things in life (like the weather) are uncontrollable.

There is only a short time period when fall is enjoyable. After a while, the orange leaves die and the wind becomes unbearable.

However, if the weather permits I recommend going on a walk around campus with these tunes on your playlist to get the full fall experience.

Happy listening!