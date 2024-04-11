The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

Dear Penn State,

I wanted to write this letter to you as I have had a lot on my mind these past few weeks of my senior year of college.

I remember finding out I was accepted into Penn State University Park on Dec. 3, 2019. Sitting in high school English class as the acceptance letter lit up my phone screen and the classroom flooded with screams of joy and tears. I was so excited.

I finally got into my dream school.

Here we are, four years later, and we made it through various friendships, apartments and classrooms; it has been one hell of a ride.

As I start to prepare for graduation and what is next to come, I want to say thank you Penn State for believing, trusting and having confidence in me to flourish, grow and leave my mark here these past four years.

Original photo by JoHannah Nelson

I learned and understand now what people mean when they say the days are long but the years are short. Boy are they right.

Attending Penn State has fulfilled a life long dream of mine. It has provided me with so many memorable experiences and opportunities to look back on and be thankful for. There is one that stands out in particular that I want to share my gratitude for.

My time abroad was the best month of my entire life. It is truthfully the first thing I think about when I wake up and the last thing I think of before I fall asleep.

Traveling has always been my passion. It has sincerely changed how I feel as a person, how I treat others, my view on life and the actions I take. I feel richer because of the things I learned and picked up during my time overseas.

Thank you Penn State for giving me that experience and the people I met along the way. It will always be my absolute favorite thing about my time here.

Original photo by Emily Gladu

Something else I want to say thank you for is the continuous dedication towards THON. I have been blessed to been apart of THON for four years, and every year, no matter my role, Penn State has gone above and beyond to support me and my endeavors.

Each year has brought me different challenges and obstacles to overcome. For starters, my first year here was during the Covid-19 pandemic. Through so much time and uncertainty, you, Penn State, provided me with a sense of home.

I think what makes Penn State so special is that it is so different from any other university. The school spirit fills the air with every step you take and each person you meet slowly turns to family. It’s not the place that feels like home, it is everything in between.

I don’t think I am ready for that feeling to be over yet. However, I think I am ready to make more memories to look back on. Thank you, Penn State for the endless happiness you have provided me. Changing my life would be an understatement.

Yours forever and always,

Emily Gladu