A Freshman’s Guide on What to Wear Around Campus

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

Being in college is no easy task, especially if you are brand new to the experience. But waking up to the task of figuring out what to wear each and every day is another challenge on its own.

I compiled a list of essentials to help you figure out what to wear. Whether you are going to class, lounging around in your dorm or even going out, this list covers it all.

Lounge Set What’s better than looking put together and comfortable? A lounge set is cute and practical at the same time. This is especially good to have so you can avoid having to put together an outfit before your 8 a.m. class. Some brands with cute matching sets include White Fox, Hollister and TJ Maxx. Even Target has some affordable options. Comfortable Footwear With all the walking that there is to do, having comfortable shoes is a must. I highly recommend you bring this out of everything on this list. A good walking shoe can come from any of your favorite shoe brands but a few favorites of mine include New Balance, Nike and Adidas. If you’re looking for a more fashionable look, Converse are also a great option. Photo by Dominika Roseclay from Pexels Sweater or a Hoodie On days when it is chilly or if it’s rainy and you forgot your umbrella, this item will come in handy. A good hoodie or sweater makes a college student comfortable on days they may feel stressed, or on days when it’s the first thing they pick out of their closet. So make sure you bring your favorite artist’s merchandise, your school’s merchandise or even just your favorite hoodie or sweater. Photo by Giulia Bertelli from Unsplash Penn State Merchandise This is perfect to wear all around campus regardless of whether you are going to class, studying, going out or heading to Beaver Stadium. T here are so many options to choose from when deciding on what merchandise to buy at the local bookstores. You can do no wrong with a shirt or a hoodie for a basic outfit to wear around campus. For going out to tailgates or going to a game, the options to show off our school’s pride are endless. Some cute merchandise can be found at local small businesses downtown or at the school’s bookstore in the HUB. Jacket While you may not need this during the summer, you will need one mid-way through the fall semester and the beginning of the spring semester. It is beneficial to have a lighter jacket for when it is too cold for a hoodie or a sweater but too warm for a full-blown winter jacket. A winter jacket is a must for the end of the fall semester and the beginning of the spring semester. It may seem embarrassing to walk around with a jacket but trust me, you will wear this item frequently. Photo by Laura Chouette from Unsplash

Deciding on what to wear around campus has never been so easy until now. I hope you are now able to put together your outfits with ease.

If you ever get stuck again, feel free to return to this list for some ideas.