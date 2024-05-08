A College Girl’s Guide For First-Time Voter Registration In Pennsylvania

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Registering to vote can feel somewhat intimidation at first. I lost count the number of times I entered and exited the voter registration website the first time I registered to vote.

It’s perfectly okay to acknowledge that registering to vote is stressful.

If you attend college out of state it can get even more complicated. However, I have provided a complete guide for first time voters. Registering to vote take practically no time at all once you get started.

Why Should You Vote?

Voting is part of our civil responsibility in a democracy. This fundamental right, allows us to have a voice in society. Every vote voices citizens concerns, values, and opinions. Everyone has their own voice. Let your voice be heard by your local and state representatives. Representation is a pivotal part of our Democracy. Candidates campaign with agendas that may represent your personal interests. Individuals in office should represent society. The voting process gives an opportunity for you to choose who you want to represent you in government. Voting is also important for holding elected officials accountable. In the past, has an elected official not lived up to their promises? Well, next election you can vote for a new candidate that reflects your interests.

Educate Yourself On Candidates

Part of voting in doing your due diligence. Candidates on the ballot traditionally have campaign website and social medias. Candidates campaign using their experience and qualification to appeal to voters. Researching candidates will serve you well while navigating the polls on election day. Stay up to date with the news. There are numerous reputable news source covering candidates for upcoming elections. By staying informed you are engaging and educating yourself as the campaign progresses. A comprehensive and informed decision on election day will improve your voter experience. Just walking into the polls on voter day will make selecting a candidate challenging. Empower yourself by staying informed on the current election and candidates initiatives.

Identification Preparation

Before sitting down to register to vote make sure you have all the proper paperwork ready. To register to vote you will need either your social security number or states identification number. I live in PA so I used my PA identification number (Drivers License) to register. Nothing in worse then setting aside time to register and realizing you do not have anything you need. Save yourself the trouble and prepare all the necessary information ahead of time. Additionally information you will need if fairly standard. Be prepared to fill out your personal information, address, municipality, political party association, voting assistance information, and contact information for registration.

Choose Registration Method

To register to vote in Pennsylvania there is a physical paper registration form or you can register online at the PA voter registration website. Personally, I find registering to vote on line much more convenient. I do not have to return the forms to a voter registration office. Instead, I can fill out paperwork from home in my PJ’s. It’s much easier for me to spot errors or points of confusion on my forms electronically. In all, the online option is a better fit for me.

Choose Voting Format

University students have the opportunity to decide where they want to vote. University students can register in their hometown or the town their University is in. Many students opt to vote at their university because they live in their college town the majority of the year. If you do choose to vote back home there are a couple of options. If your hometown is far away, students can request a Mail-In-Ballot. Mail-In-Ballots are available for citizens who wish to vote by mail. Several students take advantage of this mechanism instead of driving home on election day. To ensure your Mail-In-Ballot will be counted make sure to request, complete, and return it to your county’s elections office.

Check Registration Status

Several website are available to check registration status. I use https://www.nass.org/can-I-vote to check my voter registration status. This website is an excellent source for up to date voter information. Contact your local election office if you have any additional questions about your voter registration.

Keep Track Of Deadlines