A Christmas Playlist For The Girls

It is no secret that music can change moods. Christmas music is some of the jolliest music you can find.

There are the classics and the new wave of Christmas pop. There are songs you listen to when decorating the tree, and the songs you listen to on a fun, cozy car ride.

In light of everyone’s favorite holiday, I’ve curated the perfect Christmas playlist for the girls.

“Santa Tell Me” – Ariana grande

Ariana Grande has established herself as a staple in Christmas music after the release of “Santa Tell Me.” Released in 2014, the song has garnered over 1 billion streams. Grande put out the single during her “My Everything” era where she established a more “grown-up” sound. “Santa Tell Me” contains the perfect pop sound while also alluding to the classic Christmas jingles. Similar to other popular holiday songs, Grande sings of a love story and wants this partner to last. This is the type of song that you turn on, and everyone will enjoy, which makes it a staple start to this playlist.

“underneath the tree” – Kelly Clarkson

Off of her hit Christmas album, “Underneath The Tree” is Kelly Clarkson’s perfect Christmas single. When thinking of a happy Christmas tune, the beat and pace of this song give off a release of serotonin. The OG American Idol has an insane vocal range, and it is showcased during this song. Again, this is another love story holiday song, but who doesn’t get tired of classic love during the holidays?

“Mistletoe” – Justin Bieber

When making a playlist for the girls, there is no questioning Justin Bieber’s presence. Also off of a popular Christmas album, “Mistletoe” is a hit single that everyone will know and love. The song has a slower pace, allowing the teen heartthrob to serenade his listeners. The music video ties together the cozy holiday spirit perfectly to the lyrics of the song.

“A nonsense Christmas” – Sabrina Carpenter

When thinking of the recent wave of Christmas pop, one artist immediately comes to mind: Sabrina Carpenter. Her first Christmas album, “Fruitcake,” contained the release of a remix to her single “Nonsense.” The single is notorious for its playful, flirty lyrics and Carpenter did not shy away from this during the remix. If anything, it was elevated. “A Nonsense Christmas” was a perfect move by Carpenter, as she rode the success wave to the original single and created a remix that matched the original while putting her clever holiday spin on it.

“december” – Ariana Grande

On the topic of flirty lyrics, another Christmas song that matches these attributes is “December” by Ariana Grande. Released on her second Christmas album, “Christmas and Chill,” “December” definitely falls on the naughty list of Christmas songs. We can see that Carpenter takes notes from Grande, as she has also been coined “Ariana Grande’s Daughter” on social media.

“Last Christmas” – Wham!

Moving back to the classics is “Last Christmas” by Wham! This song is the epitome of Christmas. Being covered multiple times by a variety of artists, “Last Christmas” provides the perfect holiday setting that all generations will resonate with. The British duo’s tone gives off an old-timey feel, which helps deliver the perfect ambiance needed for Christmas.

“buy me presents” – sabrina carpenter

No surprise that Carpenter made her way back into this playlist. Upon first listen, “buy me presents” gives off immediate Christmas movie music. Carpenter perfectly captures the essence of Christmas in this song. The beat catches listeners and is easy to bop your head to. The saxophone riff towards the end of the song was the icing on the cake of this single.

“true Love” – ariana grande

It’s hard to create a Christmas playlist and not include the entire “Christmas and Chill” tracklist. What is unique about “True Love” is that it starts off with the classic Christmas tones but gives off a modern electric beat. Grande takes a spin on “The Twelve Days of Christmas” and ties it to her brand.

“it’s not christmas without you” – victorious cast

It’s no secret that “Victorious” has produced some memorable songs. I unironically listen to “It’s Not Christmas Without You” every holiday season. The premise of the episode gives off the perfect holiday energy and the song ties the holiday spirit together. The blend of the cast’s voices is seamless while also showcasing their individual strengths. The lyrics are fun and catchy, as well as the corresponding Christmas beat.

“Christmas (baby please come home)” – Mariah carey

Hot take: I prefer “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” to “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” “All I Want For Christmas Is You” will forever be the Christmas song as we wait every year for Mariah Carey to “defrost.” However, “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” is a timeless Christmas song, covered by many, that will never die.

“Cindy lou who” – sabrina carpenter

“Fruitcake” has produced some amazing Christmas music, and I couldn’t create this playlist without adding “Cindy Lou Who.” While it is a sadder song, it has a type of uniqueness that makes it so special. The allusion to Cindy Lou Who and Carpenter’s perspective on the story is captivating.

“Santa baby” – laufey

There is nothing more Christmas than some jazz. “Santa Baby” has been adapted by many different artists, but Laufey’s version is new and fresh. Her unique tone is showcased throughout the song and performance in the corresponding music video.

“christmas tree farm” – Taylor swift