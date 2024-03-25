A Breakdown ‘GUTS (spilled)’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

After receiving much love for her sophomore album, “GUTS,” Olivia Rodrigo is back at it again with the deluxe version: “GUTS (spilled).”

The three-time Grammy Award winner announced the deluxe edition of her album at during her “GUTS” World Tour show in Chicago on March 20.

The deluxe features five new tracks and there’s hope that they’ll be added to her current setlist.

Rodrigo never misses when it comes to her music and fans are spilling their guts with love for the singer-songwriter.

In case you haven’t already obsessed over the new deluxe, here are the new songs featured on it.

I mean, how could you not be obsessed with this song? Rodrigo has given fans a sneak peek of her song “obsessed” since the start of her world tour in February. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Rodrigo (@oliviarodrigo) Instagram Post from Olivia Rodrigo The long-awaited song was no surprise to fans when the release announcement was unveiled, with fans losing their minds when they could finally listen to it on a streaming platform. According to Rodrigo, the song was written three years ago before the time her first album, “SOUR,” debuted. The hit song draws in emotions of jealousy, obsession and comparison she feels amongst other women, especially the exes of her love interests. The song almost feels like the big sister to her song “lacy,” which was on her 2023 album, “GUTS.” What’s more, she dropped a music video along with the song, which featured her as the “black sheep” amongst a group of other women her age, which depicted the way she feels as a young woman in the eyes of the media. Although its release is freshly released, this power ballad has already become a staple both in Rodrigo’s life and her fanbase’s.

Upon hearing “girl I’ve always been,” I thought my Spotify accidentally took me to Colbie Caillat’s “Brighter Than The Sun.” If you aren’t familiar to Caillat’s “Brighter Than The Sun,” then trust me, they sound pretty similar. “girl I’ve always been” gives listeners a familiar ’90s/early 2000s vibe that so many iconic female artists were able to achieve, but seemed like a sound that was long gone — until now. Rodrigo’s voice sounds almost effortless and it seems like it was an easy-going, fun song for her to write and perform. Rodrigo has been incredibly successful in bringing back the punk-rock bangers similar to Paramore in her songs like “good 4 you” and “get him back!,” but fans hadn’t heard her sing upbeat, lighter songs that give off a nostalgic feeling that this song was able to produce.

This ballad is one of the slower tracks off of the “GUTS (spilled),” but it sure is a fan favorite. The song touches upon the confused feelings that come with life, relationships and navigating being a young adult (especially one as famous as Rodrigo). These kinds of feelings are no secret when it comes to songs released by Rodrigo. Fans first got a small idea of what her world looks like from her most recent album, where these feelings were a consistent theme in a few songs such as “teenage dream.”

Is Rodrigo trying to make her way into the same genre as Noah Kahan? As soon as hearing this song, I immediately thought it sounded similar to her cover of Kahan’s “Stick Season.” This was especially sweet to fans of both artists because Rodrigo and Kahan have the cutest friendship and they even covered each others songs in the past year. If you’re obsessed with the covers as much as I am, Rodrigo’s cover of “Stick Season” and Kahan’s cover of “lacy” will both be released April 20! It’s clear that Rodrigo implemented a more acoustic vibe with her newest release and I don’t think anyone is complaining about it. The song carries a lot of positivity with it, with Rodrigo talking about personal growth and finding peace from past relationships. This was something majority of her fans were able to relate to, which makes this song even more touching.