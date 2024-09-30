8 Feminist Horror Movies To Get You Excited for Halloween

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With Halloween season soon approaching, it’s about time to watch horror movies 24/7. Sometimes as a woman it’s frustrating to never see yourself represented in movies, as movie plots often primarily follow male characters.

However, here are some subtle (and not so subtle) feminist horror movies, perfect for ladies who want to be scared and feel represented properly.

Spoiler alert for the content ahead. Read with caution.

“Alien” (1979)

Starting off not so subtle with regards to its feminist themes with Ridley Scott’s 1979 groundbreaking sci-fi horror “Alien.” It is hard to miss the feminist nods in this movie, as the sole survivor is a woman, Ellen Ripley. She survives due to her refusal to go along with her male crewmates’ less than stellar decisions, and she cleverly creates her own solutions. This movie surprisingly has a lot of symbolism regarding gender roles and stereotypes, making it not only a great horror movie, but a fun film to analyze (which I highly recommend doing). Watch the trailer here!

“Barbarian” (2022)

Next up, another film that does not hide its feminist themes, but they may go a lot deeper than you think: Zach Cregger’s 2022 hit “Barbarian.” Barbarian follows a lone woman whose AirBnB is accidentally double-rented with a stranger — a stranger who happens to be a man. It centers on the anxiety of being a woman in that situation, but when a mysterious door is discovered in the basement of the house, things get much, much deeper (literally and figuratively). Get ready for the craziest and twist-filled viewing experience you’ve ever had. Watch the trailer here!

“Jennifer’s Body” (2009)

Now, I’m aware this film is commonly interpreted from the male gaze and seen as objectifying, but did you know that it was actually directed by a woman? It’s interesting how that knowledge can change your outlook. So, let’s talk about Karyn Kusama’s 2009 camp-fest “Jennifer’s Body.” This film has slowly been reclaimed by feminists, especially lesbian feminists, since it features a lesbian kiss scene that is infamously adored by the queer community. Many people believe the lesbian kiss scene is not there to please men, but to recognize WLW relationships, and how many closeted queer girls tend to have a “crush” on one of their friends before they fully realize their identity. Watch the trailer here!

“Let the Right One In” (2008)

Getting more subtle, let’s talk about Tomas Alfredson’s 2008 Swedish vampire flick “Let the Right One In.” “Let the Right One In” is not just a story about vampires, it’s a story about childhood adoration and friendships. It’s about a young vampire girl that befriends a boy and becomes intensely protective over him, and the story follows the lengths she would go if anyone would dare hurt him. This film is equally heartwarming and violent, and shows that even young girls can be ferocious. Watch the trailer here!

“Misery” (1990)

Rob Reiner’s 1990 Stephen King adaptation “Misery” is not only a fantastic suspense flick, but it also features one of the best female villains in the film world. “Misery” follows an author who gets in a car wreck and is found by a superfan, who practically kidnaps him under the guise of “saving” him. Kathy Bates plays this superfan with such an erratic and terrifying aura, it’s almost impossible not to fear her through the screen. Bates solidifies the idea that, yes, girls can be terrifying villains in horror too. Watch the trailer here!

“The Conjuring” (2013)

Not only is James Wan’s 2013 “The Conjuring” one of the scariest films I’ve seen, it also has one of the best under-appreciated female characters in horror cinema: Lorraine Warren. Played by Vera Farmiga, Warren is based on real life paranormal investigator of the same name who passed away in 2019. Warren’s character in this film is the anchor of the plot: not only is she the medium that helps solve the haunting, but she does not fear to face evil head-on. She is nurturing, caring and a comforting figure to latch onto when the movie may get too scary. She is a gentle mother, who also happens to fight evil spirits in her spare time. Pretty cool woman. Watch the trailer here!

“You’re Next” (2013)

I couldn’t write this list without including this lesser-known slasher with one of the most awesome final girls. Let’s talk about how Adam Wingard struck gold with his 2013 home invasion slasher “You’re Next.” At first glance, this film may seem like your basic home invasion flick, just a rich family getting attacked by masked intruders. However, when one of the sons of this family brings his girlfriend Erin to family dinner, the intruders face an unfortunate reality. She just happens to be trained for this exact scenario. Watch the trailer here!

“The Descent” (2005)